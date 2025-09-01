$41.260.00
"Uralvagonzavod" uses hundreds of imported machine tools for the production of armored vehicles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published data on "Uralvagonzavod"'s use of imported high-tech equipment. The manufacturer's dependence on Western technologies remains critical, despite sanctions.

"Uralvagonzavod" uses hundreds of imported machine tools for the production of armored vehicles

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has released new data indicating that "Uralvagonzavod" - a key enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex - actively uses hundreds of units of imported high-tech equipment, without which the production of armored vehicles is virtually impossible. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, writes UNN.

Details

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, within the framework of the "War&Sanctions" project, published another collection of evidence of the use of foreign technologies in the production of Russian tanks and armored vehicles. The "Tools of War" section contains information about more than 260 CNC machine tools and machining centers operating at the facilities of "Uralvagonzavod".

Most of the equipment was purchased during the large-scale modernization of the Russian military-industrial complex, which started in 2007 and continued before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Despite the fact that purchases were made before 2022, the dependence of the Russian manufacturer on Western technologies remains critical: the machines require regular service, repair, and software updates.

This opens up opportunities for international manufacturers and dealers to restrict Russia's access to spare parts, lubricants, and software, without which maintaining tank production will become significantly more difficult.

Despite sanctions pressure, "Uralvagonzavod" launched new production of tank engines in 2024, using the same imported CNC machines. Deliveries to the Russian Federation continue through third countries, but have become more expensive, longer, and more complicated.

According to the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, documenting each case of using foreign technologies helps strengthen the sanctions regime. The published data contains not only a list of equipment, but also photo evidence, documents, videos, and serial numbers, which allow tracking the path of the machines and blocking their maintenance.

In total, the "Tools of War" section has already collected information about more than 1,400 units of equipment operating at 169 enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.

Experts emphasize: to truly limit the Kremlin's ability to continue the war, a consolidation of international efforts is needed - from diplomatic pressure to criminal liability for those who help circumvent sanctions.

Rosneft's net profit fell by 68% due to low oil prices - Reuters8/30/25, 9:51 PM • 6172 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine