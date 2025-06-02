$41.530.00
47.070.27
Upon returning to Kyiv, I will convey the proposals of the Russians: Umerov reported to Zelensky on negotiations with the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1024 views

The Ukrainian side received proposals from the Russians only during the negotiations in Istanbul. Umerov stated that the Russians are trying to create the illusion of diplomacy without real actions.

Upon returning to Kyiv, I will convey the proposals of the Russians: Umerov reported to Zelensky on negotiations with the Russian Federation

The Ukrainian side received proposals for conflict resolution from the Russians only during negotiations in Istanbul, which cast doubt on the effectiveness of the event. The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, reported this to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and noted that "the Russians are again buying time, trying to create a "picture of diplomacy" for the United States without real action," UNN reports.

Upon returning to Kyiv, I will also convey the proposals of the Russians, which they provided only today - rather during the negotiations 

- Umerov said.

Details

The Minister of Defense also summarized the work of the Ukrainian delegation and noted that "they acted clearly."

According to him, one of the key positions of official Kyiv is an unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days.

"This has been our principle and the position of our partners for many months. Russia rejects even the very idea of stopping the killings," Umerov said.

This is what forces Ukraine to appeal to the world and ask for increased pressure on Russia through sanctions, not imitation of negotiations.

"Our documents were submitted in advance. Instead, the "memorandum" from Russia appeared only today - already during the meeting. This created the preconditions for this meeting not to produce the results needed to end the war," the Minister of Defense noted.

It looks like the Russians are again buying time, trying to create a "picture of diplomacy" for the United States without real action. The only progress is the release of our people from captivity, Umerov said.

According to him, today we have agreements:

  • exchange of all seriously wounded and seriously ill - "all for all";
    • exchange of all soldiers aged 18-25 - "all for all";
      • return of the bodies of the fallen - 6,000 for 6,000.

        They also handed over a fully verified list of abducted Ukrainian children. The return of at least some of them will be a humanitarian act if Russia really wants to move towards peace, the statement said.

        We also proposed a meeting at the level of leaders by the end of June. Because only those who really make decisions can make decisions 

        - Umerov notes.

        He also adds that in case of attempts to delay the time, the answer should be one: tougher international sanctions.

        Ukraine remains in a position of strength, principle and common sense. We want peace. But not at any cost. And not on the terms of the aggressor 

        - he summarized.

        Alona Utkina

        Alona Utkina

        WarPolitics
        Rustem Umerov
        Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        United States
        Ukraine
        Kyiv
