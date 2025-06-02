$41.530.00
Zelenskyy on the upcoming exchange: Ukraine raised the issue of political prisoners and journalists

Kyiv • UNN

 310 views

During the exchange of prisoners, not only soldiers, but also political prisoners and journalists may return home. Also, Ukraine is ready to hand over 6,000 bodies of Russians, but needs a thorough check.

Zelenskyy on the upcoming exchange: Ukraine raised the issue of political prisoners and journalists

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during the upcoming exchange, in addition to the military, journalists and political prisoners may also return home. Zelenskyy said this in a conversation with journalists, reports UNN.

There will be an exchange of our military. It will be "1000 to 1000". There may be an additional one - another "200 to 200", because Ukraine raised the issue of political prisoners and journalists 

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that Ukraine will exchange separate lists of prisoners with the Russians this week.

There will also be verification… we hope that this time they will behave… at least somehow behave and hand over the lists in advance. The Russians also stated that they are ready to hand over the bodies of our dead soldiers. 6 thousand. Our side agreed to hand over 6 thousand bodies of Russians, but this issue needs to be carefully studied. Why? Because, as we learned, 15% of the 6,000 have been identified by the Russians. It is very important to check everything. All of ours must be taken away, but we already had a moment when they handed over the bodies and handed over their own, Russian, killed soldiers 

- added Zelenskyy.

We will remind

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointed out after negotiations in Istanbul that the military on the ground are themselves able to exchange the bodies of the dead. This does not require negotiations at the level of state leaders.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

