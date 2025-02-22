UPL: “Veres crushed Kryvbas with a curious gaffe

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 22170 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 41692 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 82166 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 48992 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110665 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 97359 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112052 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116601 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149148 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115121 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 91329 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 47909 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105769 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 59279 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 42506 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 82166 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110665 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149148 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140060 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172548 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 17338 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 42506 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132742 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134630 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163090 views
Actual
UPL: “Veres crushed Kryvbas with a curious gaffe

UPL: “Veres crushed Kryvbas with a curious gaffe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30875 views

In the UPL match, Veres won a convincing 3-0 victory over Kryvbas. The goals were scored by Sharay, Haiduchyk and newcomer Kharatin, and the first goal was the result of a mistake by goalkeeper Makhankov.

In the second match of the Ukrainian Premier League, Veres, with Makhankov's "bring" and a goal from newcomer Kharatin, sensationally crushed Kryvbas 3-0, UNN reports.

Details

The second UPL match started at 13:00 at the Avangard Stadium in Rivne, but Kryvbas was the nominal home team. The fact is that it was decided to move the match to Rivne because "the weather conditions and the average daily temperature in the region (in Dnipropetrovska oblast - ed.), which will reach -10 and below throughout the week, prevent the preparation of the lawn for the game.

Traditionally, before the start of the match, the players and fans honored the fallen soldiers with a minute of silence, and the first symbolic kick of the ball was made by Mykola Martsiv, a soldier of the 409th Battalion who was wounded in Kursk region and is now undergoing rehabilitation.

Image

The home team started the match actively, but Veres quickly managed to knock down the opponent's initial attack and began to try their luck in the attack.

In the 10th minute, Veres created its first dangerous moment. Dakhnovskyi twisted several defenders in the Kryvbas penalty area, passed to Godia, who ended up on the turf in the struggle, but managed to get up and respond to another Dakhnovskyi pass - the midfielder's shot went close to the right post.

In the end, it was Veres who managed to open the scoring after a curious mistake by the Kryvbas goalkeeper - after a long pass from his own half of the field, Makhankov came out to intercept, but it is not clear what the Kryvbas goalkeeper wanted to do, because he failed to fix the ball in his hands and Sharay, knocking the ball out of the keeper's hands, rolled it into the empty net - 1: 0.

Within 13 minutes, Veres doubled their lead - Haiduchyk took the ball in the center of the field, which Kucherov picked up, carried to the penalty area, passed it to the flank, from where Sharay beautifully passed to the penalty area, where Haiduchyk "shot" the Kryvbas goalkeeper from a deadly position - 2: 0. With this result, the teams went to the locker room.

The second half of the match took place to the accompaniment of Kryvbas, but Vernydub's team failed to at least reduce the gap, which Veres took advantage of, bringing the score to a crushing one - after a set piece from a standard, Kryvyi Rih failed to clear the ball from their own penalty area and after a scramble in the penalty area, Kharatin was the most fortunate, sending the ball into the net - 3-0. By the way, it was the first goal for Kharatin, who joined Veres as a free agent from Kolos, for his new team.

The final whistle recorded a crushing victory for Veres, which allowed the team to move up to 8th place with 22 points. Zorya, which has not yet played a match, has the same number of points, so the Luhansk team could theoretically push Veres out of 8th place. "Kryvbas remains in 4th place.

Recall

In the first match of the 18th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, Odesa's Chornomorets won a strong-willed victory against Kolos Kovaliv in the last minutes thanks to a goal by Kyrylo Popov.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising

UPL: “Veres crushed Kryvbas with a curious gaffe | УНН