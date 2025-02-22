UPL: “Veres crushed Kryvbas with a curious gaffe

In the second match of the Ukrainian Premier League, Veres, with Makhankov's "bring" and a goal from newcomer Kharatin, sensationally crushed Kryvbas 3-0, UNN reports.

The second UPL match started at 13:00 at the Avangard Stadium in Rivne, but Kryvbas was the nominal home team. The fact is that it was decided to move the match to Rivne because "the weather conditions and the average daily temperature in the region (in Dnipropetrovska oblast - ed.), which will reach -10 and below throughout the week, prevent the preparation of the lawn for the game.

Traditionally, before the start of the match, the players and fans honored the fallen soldiers with a minute of silence, and the first symbolic kick of the ball was made by Mykola Martsiv, a soldier of the 409th Battalion who was wounded in Kursk region and is now undergoing rehabilitation.

The home team started the match actively, but Veres quickly managed to knock down the opponent's initial attack and began to try their luck in the attack.

In the 10th minute, Veres created its first dangerous moment. Dakhnovskyi twisted several defenders in the Kryvbas penalty area, passed to Godia, who ended up on the turf in the struggle, but managed to get up and respond to another Dakhnovskyi pass - the midfielder's shot went close to the right post.

In the end, it was Veres who managed to open the scoring after a curious mistake by the Kryvbas goalkeeper - after a long pass from his own half of the field, Makhankov came out to intercept, but it is not clear what the Kryvbas goalkeeper wanted to do, because he failed to fix the ball in his hands and Sharay, knocking the ball out of the keeper's hands, rolled it into the empty net - 1: 0.

Within 13 minutes, Veres doubled their lead - Haiduchyk took the ball in the center of the field, which Kucherov picked up, carried to the penalty area, passed it to the flank, from where Sharay beautifully passed to the penalty area, where Haiduchyk "shot" the Kryvbas goalkeeper from a deadly position - 2: 0. With this result, the teams went to the locker room.

The second half of the match took place to the accompaniment of Kryvbas, but Vernydub's team failed to at least reduce the gap, which Veres took advantage of, bringing the score to a crushing one - after a set piece from a standard, Kryvyi Rih failed to clear the ball from their own penalty area and after a scramble in the penalty area, Kharatin was the most fortunate, sending the ball into the net - 3-0. By the way, it was the first goal for Kharatin, who joined Veres as a free agent from Kolos, for his new team.

The final whistle recorded a crushing victory for Veres, which allowed the team to move up to 8th place with 22 points. Zorya, which has not yet played a match, has the same number of points, so the Luhansk team could theoretically push Veres out of 8th place. "Kryvbas remains in 4th place.

In the first match of the 18th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, Odesa's Chornomorets won a strong-willed victory against Kolos Kovaliv in the last minutes thanks to a goal by Kyrylo Popov.