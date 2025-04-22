Kyiv will transfer data to Beijing about Chinese citizens working in Russia on the production of drones - Zelensky

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 2918 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 9860 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

01:40 PM • 50703 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 69088 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 91091 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 148898 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 117189 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 225660 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 117707 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85003 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+19°
0m/s
32%
750 mm
Popular news

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 32543 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 40042 views

A new service for drivers is being launched in "Diia": details

April 22, 11:06 AM • 20257 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 55161 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 32043 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 32155 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

01:40 PM • 50709 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 55273 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 148902 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 121238 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Ivan Fedorov

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Zaporizhzhia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

03:52 PM • 10360 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

03:42 PM • 10526 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 40123 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 32618 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 81379 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Shahed-136

DJI Mavic

Facebook

Fox News

Kyiv will transfer data to Beijing about Chinese citizens working in Russia on the production of drones - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2606 views

Ukrainian intelligence will provide China with information about possible arms supplies to Russia. The SBU will provide data on Chinese citizens working at a Russian drone factory.

Kyiv will transfer data to Beijing about Chinese citizens working in Russia on the production of drones - Zelensky

The Foreign Intelligence Service should provide the Chinese side with brief information about the possible supply of weapons by China to Russia, and the Security Service of Ukraine will provide Beijing with data on Chinese citizens working in Russia at a drone manufacturing plant. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, reports UNN.

I asked the Foreign Intelligence Service to provide the Chinese side... they should do it today... with brief information from the array they have through the relevant employees of China. Also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs transmits relevant information to the embassy in Beijing through his channels. We will also try to send relevant information directly to Beijing 

- said Zelenskyy.

He also said that he asked the SBU to provide more extensive information to the Chinese side regarding Chinese citizens working in Russia at a drone manufacturing plant.

We believe that it may be the case that Russia has made agreements with these citizens outside of agreements with the leadership of China. They stole these technologies, because the information describes the relevant Chinese technologies for working on these drones. I think it will be important for Beijing to see how their partners work with them 

- added Zelenskyy.

The President stressed that there was no communication at the level of leaders of the countries, and the exchange of information between China and Ukraine takes place through embassies and diplomats.

Let us remind you

On April 8, Ukrainian soldiers captured two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region who fought in the Russian army.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Beijing
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Brent
$67.40
Bitcoin
$91,427.10
S&P 500
$5,234.68
Tesla
$235.17
Газ TTF
$34.24
Золото
$3,414.41
Ethereum
$1,701.85