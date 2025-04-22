Kyiv will transfer data to Beijing about Chinese citizens working in Russia on the production of drones - Zelensky

The Foreign Intelligence Service should provide the Chinese side with brief information about the possible supply of weapons by China to Russia, and the Security Service of Ukraine will provide Beijing with data on Chinese citizens working in Russia at a drone manufacturing plant. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, reports UNN.

I asked the Foreign Intelligence Service to provide the Chinese side... they should do it today... with brief information from the array they have through the relevant employees of China. Also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs transmits relevant information to the embassy in Beijing through his channels. We will also try to send relevant information directly to Beijing - said Zelenskyy.

He also said that he asked the SBU to provide more extensive information to the Chinese side regarding Chinese citizens working in Russia at a drone manufacturing plant.

We believe that it may be the case that Russia has made agreements with these citizens outside of agreements with the leadership of China. They stole these technologies, because the information describes the relevant Chinese technologies for working on these drones. I think it will be important for Beijing to see how their partners work with them - added Zelenskyy.

The President stressed that there was no communication at the level of leaders of the countries, and the exchange of information between China and Ukraine takes place through embassies and diplomats.

Let us remind you

On April 8, Ukrainian soldiers captured two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region who fought in the Russian army.