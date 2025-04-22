Ukraine receives military aid from the United States that Congress voted for a year ago - Zelensky

Currently, Ukraine is receiving military aid from the United States for which the American Congress voted a year ago. There were no discussions about new aid packages. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, UNN reports.

The aid that is coming now is aid that was supported by Congress a year ago. We have not yet had the opportunity to discuss the details of new aid with the United States of America. - Zelenskyy explained.

Zelenskyy also added that the "Patriot" SAM systems may be part of a new aid package, or they may be the only thing in the new package.

As for "Patriot" - it may be part of a new aid, a new package. Or it may be the only thing in the new package. It depends on our agreements. - Zelenskyy noted.

At the same time, Zelenskyy added that the United States has not yet responded to Ukraine's proposal to buy "Patriot" from them.

"The United States of America has not yet responded regarding the "Patriot" systems that we can buy," the President emphasized.

Addition

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to buy at least 10 Patriot air defense systems from the United States, and European countries can finance this.

He emphasized that Ukraine understands how many Patriot systems there are in the Middle East, Europe, and Asian countries, and therefore Ukraine is conducting various talks about them.