12:08 PM • 17279 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 17346 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 29679 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 23841 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 39441 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 28539 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 65980 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 99330 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 57455 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 198138 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
756mm
Updating the foreign policy work plan and auditing the effectiveness of coalitions with partners: Zelenskyy gathered the government team, OP, and NSDC secretary for a meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1084 views

President Zelenskyy held a meeting on diplomatic work, instructing to update the foreign policy work plan by the end of the year. The financing of the Defense Forces, the effectiveness of coalitions, and relations with the EU were discussed.

Updating the foreign policy work plan and auditing the effectiveness of coalitions with partners: Zelenskyy gathered the government team, OP, and NSDC secretary for a meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the government team, the Office, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council regarding our diplomatic work – the most priority areas. The head of state instructed to update the foreign policy work plan for the period until the end of the year, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, during the meeting, they discussed the financing of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, an audit of the effectiveness of coalitions with partners, special formats, the content of our bilateral relations in key global areas, and work at the European Union level.

I instructed to update the foreign policy work plan for the period until the end of the year. On Monday, I expect the presentation of the updated work plan 

- Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy on meeting in Alaska: "It's time to end the war — Russia must take steps"15.08.25, 16:02 • 1304 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Office of the President of Ukraine
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine