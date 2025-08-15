Updating the foreign policy work plan and auditing the effectiveness of coalitions with partners: Zelenskyy gathered the government team, OP, and NSDC secretary for a meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the government team, the Office, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council regarding our diplomatic work – the most priority areas. The head of state instructed to update the foreign policy work plan for the period until the end of the year, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, during the meeting, they discussed the financing of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, an audit of the effectiveness of coalitions with partners, special formats, the content of our bilateral relations in key global areas, and work at the European Union level.

I instructed to update the foreign policy work plan for the period until the end of the year. On Monday, I expect the presentation of the updated work plan - Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy on meeting in Alaska: "It's time to end the war — Russia must take steps"