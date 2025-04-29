Updated the start date of the temporary occupation of Mariupol

$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff
01:48 PM • 1884 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
11:06 AM • 17119 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

10:23 AM • 33629 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 36985 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 73513 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 79082 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 68527 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

April 29, 06:48 AM • 61916 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 33348 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 59864 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
6.1m/s
22%
751 mm
Popular news

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

April 29, 04:52 AM • 39463 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

April 29, 07:25 AM • 41884 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

08:32 AM • 32684 views

Sumy region: 87 Russian strikes in 24 hours, man killed by direct hit from FPV drone

09:11 AM • 19841 views

Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

11:26 AM • 7914 views
Publications

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 73534 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 79098 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

April 29, 07:19 AM • 68542 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 29, 06:48 AM • 61928 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 57965 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Artem Lisogor

Herman Galushchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 33184 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 52603 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 51513 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 158079 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 70857 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Facebook

Bild

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Updated the start date of the temporary occupation of Mariupol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1424 views

The Ministry of Community Development has changed the date of the temporary occupation of Mariupol to May 21, 2022. This decision is important for recognizing the heroism of the city's defenders, said Oleksiy Ryabykin.

Updated the start date of the temporary occupation of Mariupol

The date of the temporary occupation of Mariupol has been updated. According to the document, the date of the temporary occupation of the city is set as May 21, 2022. This was reported by the Ministry of Development, передає UNN.

According to the updated document, the date of the temporary occupation of the city is set as May 21, 2022. It was on this day, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, that Mariupol was completely occupied by the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

- the post reads.

Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Ryabykin emphasized that this decision restores historical justice and is important for recognizing those who heroically continued to defend the city, which was already considered occupied according to documents.

It (the decision – ed.) is important both for our military and for the residents of the city who survived the blockade and shelling. This is a step towards honesty in assessing events, and I thank everyone who joined this process: from the military and local authorities to representatives of central authorities

- Ryabykin noted.

It is reminded that earlier the date of the end of active hostilities in the city was March 4, 2022.

Mass death of dolphins and birds recorded on the coast in Mariupol: video28.04.25, 09:35 • 2938 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mariupol
Brent
$63.60
Bitcoin
$94,822.90
S&P 500
$5,505.13
Tesla
$285.48
Газ TTF
$31.50
Золото
$3,317.26
Ethereum
$1,820.05