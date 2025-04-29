Updated the start date of the temporary occupation of Mariupol

The date of the temporary occupation of Mariupol has been updated. According to the document, the date of the temporary occupation of the city is set as May 21, 2022. This was reported by the Ministry of Development, передає UNN.

According to the updated document, the date of the temporary occupation of the city is set as May 21, 2022. It was on this day, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, that Mariupol was completely occupied by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. - the post reads.

Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Ryabykin emphasized that this decision restores historical justice and is important for recognizing those who heroically continued to defend the city, which was already considered occupied according to documents.

It (the decision – ed.) is important both for our military and for the residents of the city who survived the blockade and shelling. This is a step towards honesty in assessing events, and I thank everyone who joined this process: from the military and local authorities to representatives of central authorities - Ryabykin noted.

It is reminded that earlier the date of the end of active hostilities in the city was March 4, 2022.

Mass death of dolphins and birds recorded on the coast in Mariupol: video