Up to half of the battles are in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsky directions: map from the General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, 220 combat clashes were recorded at the front, half of them in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlovsky directions. The enemy launched 86 air strikes and carried out more than 6,000 shellings.
About half of the 220 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsky directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on June 12, showing a map of hostilities for June 11, writes UNN.
In total, 220 combat clashes were recorded yesterday
The enemy launched one missile and 86 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using two missiles and dropping 136 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 6,064 attacks, 122 of which were from rocket salvo fire systems, and used 3,744 kamikaze drones for destruction.
"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, seven artillery pieces, one air defense system, five control points, three ammunition depots and two other important objects of the Russian invaders," the statement reads.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled an enemy attack in the direction of Okhrimivka.
In the Kupyansk direction, 13 attacks by the occupiers took place last day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove and in the direction of Pishchane, Novoplatonivka.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 22 times. He tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Bilohorivka and towards the settlements of Olhivka, Stepove, Hrekivka, Novy Myr, Andriivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske.
In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks last day. Units of the occupiers tried to advance towards Hryhorivka and near Verkhnyokamyanske.
In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat clashes were recorded, the aggressor tried to advance towards Stupochky and Bila Hora.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk and Yablunivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 62 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirlove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove, Andriivka and towards Poltavka, Oleksiivka, Muravka.
In the Novopavlivsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 46 enemy attacks near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Komar, Vesele, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko and in the direction of Zaporizhia, Myrny, Zaporizhzhia.
In the Hulyaypilsky direction, the invaders carried out five attacks in the area of Malynivka.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out three attacks in the direction of the settlement of Pavlivka last day.
In the Prydniprovsky direction, the aggressor made one futile attempt to advance to the positions of our defenders.
In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.
"In the Kursk direction, 27 combat clashes of varying intensity took place last day. In addition, the enemy launched 19 air strikes using 40 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 268 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including six from rocket salvo fire systems," the statement said.
