Up to and including 22 years old: Cabinet representative clarified the age of men now allowed to cross the border

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
Exclusive
05:12 PM • 24174 views
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
04:15 PM • 47334 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
02:13 PM • 34963 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 90678 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 127648 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 121884 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 52537 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 149907 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 62111 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 55860 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2m/s
72%
750mm
Popular news
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 99561 views
Explosion on Russian tanker near Chukotka: there are casualties, propaganda downplays the significance of the accident - Center for Countering DisinformationAugust 26, 10:30 AM • 64765 views
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - ZelenskyyAugust 26, 11:34 AM • 69655 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year01:17 PM • 47145 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhoto02:05 PM • 27834 views
Publications
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
05:12 PM • 24177 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhoto02:05 PM • 27979 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 90685 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 121886 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 152689 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Odesa
Luxembourg
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhoto05:52 PM • 1914 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year01:17 PM • 47297 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 99731 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 128270 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 57781 views
Actual
Ammunition
United States dollar
Hryvnia
Euro
KAB-500

Up to and including 22 years old: Cabinet representative clarified the age of men now allowed to cross the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allowed men aged 18 to 22 inclusive to cross the state border unhindered. This rule does not apply to high-ranking officials and their deputies.

Up to and including 22 years old: Cabinet representative clarified the age of men now allowed to cross the border

Men aged 18 to 22 inclusive will be able to freely cross the state border of Ukraine according to new changes in the law.

UNN reports with reference to the page of Taras Melnychuk, permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada.

Details

According to Melnychuk's post, changes have been made to the Rules for crossing the state border by citizens of Ukraine, according to which male citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 22 (22 inclusive) will have the right to freely cross the state border of Ukraine in the event of martial law being introduced on the territory of Ukraine.

It is stipulated that the relevant norm will not apply to persons defined in paragraph 2-11 of the said Rules.

That is, it applies to:

  • members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine;
    • first deputy ministers and deputy ministers;
      • heads of central executive bodies,
        • their first deputies and deputies,
          • Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and his deputies,
            • heads of other auxiliary bodies and services established by the President of Ukraine, and their deputies,
              • Head of the SBU, his first deputy and deputies,
                • Head and members of the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting,
                  • Head and members of the Accounting Chamber,
                    • Head and members of the Central Election Commission, heads and members of other state collegial bodies,

                      As well as the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, his first deputies and deputies, people's deputies of Ukraine, etc.

                      Recall

                      The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that allows men aged 18-22 to freely cross the border. This decision applies to all citizens of the corresponding age, including those who are already abroad.

                      Ihor Telezhnikov

                      SocietyPolitics
                      National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
                      Security Service of Ukraine
                      Verkhovna Rada
                      Ukraine