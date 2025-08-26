Up to and including 22 years old: Cabinet representative clarified the age of men now allowed to cross the border

Men aged 18 to 22 inclusive will be able to freely cross the state border of Ukraine according to new changes in the law.

UNN reports with reference to the page of Taras Melnychuk, permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada.

Details

According to Melnychuk's post, changes have been made to the Rules for crossing the state border by citizens of Ukraine, according to which male citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 22 (22 inclusive) will have the right to freely cross the state border of Ukraine in the event of martial law being introduced on the territory of Ukraine.

It is stipulated that the relevant norm will not apply to persons defined in paragraph 2-11 of the said Rules.

That is, it applies to:

members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine;

first deputy ministers and deputy ministers;

heads of central executive bodies,

their first deputies and deputies,

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and his deputies,

heads of other auxiliary bodies and services established by the President of Ukraine, and their deputies,

Head of the SBU, his first deputy and deputies,

Head and members of the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting,

Head and members of the Accounting Chamber,

Head and members of the Central Election Commission, heads and members of other state collegial bodies,

As well as the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, his first deputies and deputies, people's deputies of Ukraine, etc.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution that allows men aged 18-22 to freely cross the border. This decision applies to all citizens of the corresponding age, including those who are already abroad.