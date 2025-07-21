Up to a hundred eliminated: how HUR ground drones destroy the enemy in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions

In the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions, thanks to the use of ground drones, soldiers of the unmanned systems unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed up to a hundred occupiers, UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate's statement.

Details

Military intelligence officers continue to develop ground robotic systems for logistical and evacuation missions, as well as for destroying enemy personnel and shelters.

In the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions, thanks to the use of ground drones, soldiers of the unmanned systems unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed up to a hundred occupiers — inconspicuous "couriers" carried out a series of explosive deliveries directly to the Muscovites' positions - the statement says.

The Main Intelligence Directorate also released unique footage of combat and logistical work using modern robotic systems.

The intelligence officers also demonstrated an experimental ground drone with a grenade launcher — a combat complex that can effectively inflict damage on the enemy in shelters. Currently, the system is being adapted to combat conditions.