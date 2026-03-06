Untimely diagnosis - doctor in Kyiv suspected after patient's death

Kyiv law enforcement officers have notified a medical facility employee of suspicion for untimely diagnosis of a patient and failure to provide proper emergency care, which led to the patient's death. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

As the investigation established, during her shift, the doctor was informed about a sharp deterioration in the condition of a 57-year-old patient who was undergoing inpatient treatment at a state institution.

Despite symptoms of cardiac pathology and examination results indicating cardiac arrhythmia, the 33-year-old medic did not diagnose acute myocardial infarction and did not refer the woman to a cardiologist, but only prescribed her medication. - the report says.

Subsequently, the patient's condition critically worsened, and despite resuscitation measures, she died. According to the forensic medical examination report, the cause of death was acute cardiovascular insufficiency.

Later, the examination established that timely diagnosis and provision of emergency care could have prevented tragic consequences.

The woman was charged under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (improper performance by a medical worker of their professional duties due to negligent attitude towards them, which caused grave consequences for the patient). The sanction of the incriminated article provides for up to two years of imprisonment.

Recall

In Kyiv region, the head of a territorial recruitment center department was detained for demanding $4,000 to remove a conscript from the wanted list and process documents without conscription.