11:26 AM • 534 views
Politico: EU 'sank' model for Ukraine's accelerated EU accession
10:48 AM • 3380 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 8778 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 11041 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 11313 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
07:00 AM • 11572 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 19223 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 32613 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 35166 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 71531 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
Untimely diagnosis - doctor in Kyiv suspected after patient's death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

Law enforcement officers have notified a medical worker of suspicion for untimely diagnosis of a patient, which led to her death. She faces up to two years in prison.

Untimely diagnosis - doctor in Kyiv suspected after patient's death

Kyiv law enforcement officers have notified a medical facility employee of suspicion for untimely diagnosis of a patient and failure to provide proper emergency care, which led to the patient's death. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

As the investigation established, during her shift, the doctor was informed about a sharp deterioration in the condition of a 57-year-old patient who was undergoing inpatient treatment at a state institution.

Despite symptoms of cardiac pathology and examination results indicating cardiac arrhythmia, the 33-year-old medic did not diagnose acute myocardial infarction and did not refer the woman to a cardiologist, but only prescribed her medication.

- the report says.

Subsequently, the patient's condition critically worsened, and despite resuscitation measures, she died. According to the forensic medical examination report, the cause of death was acute cardiovascular insufficiency.

Later, the examination established that timely diagnosis and provision of emergency care could have prevented tragic consequences.

The woman was charged under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (improper performance by a medical worker of their professional duties due to negligent attitude towards them, which caused grave consequences for the patient). The sanction of the incriminated article provides for up to two years of imprisonment.

Recall

In Kyiv region, the head of a territorial recruitment center department was detained for demanding $4,000 to remove a conscript from the wanted list and process documents without conscription.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyivHealthCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
TCC and SP
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine