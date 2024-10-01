ukenru
Actual
Unknown Poplavsky in the movie “Persona”

Unknown Poplavsky in the movie “Persona”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13311 views

To mark the 75th anniversary of the legendary rector, a documentary about his Ukrainian path of defeats and victories was released.

Students and graduates of the Kyiv National University of Culture have prepared a special gift for their mentor's 75th birthday. They created a documentary film "Persona", which showed the real Mykhailo Poplavsky: a sincere man, father, rector, restaurateur, philanthropist and patriot of his country, reports UNN.

Image

About success, loyalty to the dream and the courage to act. Excitement in achieving a goal that becomes a life-long path. They also revealed where the singing rector got so much energy, charisma, creative ideas and motivation. The tape was published on YouTube by Mikhail Poplavsky.

For many years, Mikhail Mikhailovich's morning begins at seven with sports: light exercise, 5 thousand steps in the fresh air or swimming in the pool.

Next up is a healthy breakfast. After that, the rector goes to work. He lives his favorite thing.

Image

"Work is my life, my pleasure, my pride and self-realization. It's like a dope for me, an inner need," says Mikhail Poplavsky.

30 years of rectorship. 30 years in the forefront of creating trends, implementing the latest techniques and technologies, breaking stereotypes and  breakthroughs in all areas.  

From the first day he crossed the threshold of the Institute of Culture, becoming the youngest rector of Ukraine, he has been fully committed to the development of the university, reforming the educational process and modernizing professional and practical laboratories, turning it into a powerful innovative university of the future.

Image

The youngest rector of the country in 1994.

It was a thorny path, with defeats and victories, large-scale projects and criticism. Today, Poplavsky is proud of the university for which he took extraordinary risks and made extraordinary decisions. Like an icebreaker, he moved forward with faith in the success of his work. With the help of the PR project  "Singing Rector as a Technology" and "stress theory" he achieved personal success and recognition of the University of Culture. He created the brand  - "Mykhailo Poplavsky" and successfully capitalized it.

Image

Mykhailo Poplavskyi is the winner of the title "Person of the Year-2019"

"I fell, got up, fell and got up again because I knew exactly what I wanted to achieve! Creative healthy ambition is my secret to success. Only by working 24/7 do we fight for our place in the sun and get great results. There are no victories without defeats. The more we make mistakes, the stronger we become. To be successful, you need to put your heart and soul into your business. You have to do your best to achieve the goal. This simple truth is what made Poplavsky successful," says Mikhail Mikhailovich.

He became the only rector in Ukraine who is known throughout the country, whose songs are sung in the family circle and to which students light up. They adore their rector, call him their father, friend and mentor, who knows how to create a creative atmosphere and provides opportunities for the realization of their ambitions and talents.

Image

"He is a famous person, but he is very simple. He doesn't let anyone doubt his leadership qualities," - students say. 

"Mykhailo Poplavsky made us who we are today," adds the university's star alumnus Hryhoriy Reshetnyk.

Not only former alumni, but also presidents, politicians, and prominent personalities of the country speak of him with gratitude.

Image

President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko (2005-2010) awards Mykhailo Poplavskyi with the Order of Merit, 1st degree. 2007

"This is a great personality. A great authority for Ukrainian culture. This is a person-an example for others," says President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko (2005-2010).

The film "Persona" is imbued with the fire of creativity, passion, dedication, sincerity of the Ukrainian soul, love for life, the university, and Ukraine. 

Image

Mykhailo Poplavskyi with his beloved beautiful Minsk woman during his service in the army. 1969

The film also reveals the most secret page of the 75-year-old bachelor - the role of women in his life. He has been credited with many mistresses. Poplavsky says that he really loves women, is inspired by them, and expresses his feelings and passion in his songs and videos.

Poplavsky talks more about his family, which he studied until the seventh generation – since 1730.

Image

Mykhailo Poplavsky at the age of 3.

The rector emphasizes that every  Ukrainian family should know its family tree. He remembers his mother with warmth and gratitude, and is proud of his son, daughter-in-law, and three grandchildren.

Image

Mykhailo Poplavskyi with his mother Melania Hryhorivna Poplavskyi

To build, to create, to inspire - both at the university and in business. Mikhail Mikhailovich is equally enthusiastic about his agribusiness, a chain of Ukrainian restaurants. He says that the countryside is his element, and he is proud of his roots.

Image

On the eve of the anniversary, Mikhail Poplavsky is filled with new ideas and is already preparing large-scale projects.

He plans to hold the anniversary concert "Ukraine Forward!", the National Music Award "Ukrainian Song of the Year 2024: Songs Born of War", a new season of the national children's TV project ‘Step to the Stars - 2025’, a charity tour "Ukraine Forward! charity tour of the United States and Europe in 2025.

    

National Music Award "Ukrainian Song of the Year-2021"

The rector is confident that he and his team will succeed because he sincerely believes in what he is doing.

"Believe in yourself. Dream big. Go confidently towards your goal. Luck loves the persistent! My dream now is to create as many national projects as possible in my lifetime and leave a good mark on the earth,"Poplavsky said.

Image

Watch the documentary Persona about Mykhailo Poplavsky, a phenomenal personality, legendary rector, and great Ukrainian who lit up many national stars, implemented several large-scale national art projects to popularize Ukrainian songs, and started a fashion for everything Ukrainian. It was created using photographs, of which there are more than a million in Poplavsky's archive. Unique shots that have already become history will be included in the series of the photo album Mykhailo Poplavsky. Life in Photographs".

Image

"I'm not interested in who thinks and says what about me. The main thing is that I accept people as they are. I have always been myself, I have never tried to change myself. You need to know yourself and find your own unique Ukrainian way. This is success!" - said Mikhail Poplavsky.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

