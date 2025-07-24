Universiade 2025: Mykhailo Kokhan won another gold medal for Ukraine

Ukrainian athlete Mykhailo Kokhan won his 4th gold medal at the World Universiade, and the 11th overall for Ukrainian athletes. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Fourth gold at the World Universiade. The Ukrainian national team ranks 7th in the overall standings. Mykhailo Kokhan won a gold medal in hammer throw with a result of 77.10 m - the report says.

Overall, this was the 11th medal for Ukrainian athletes.

"World University Games. This is my first time at such competitions. So I went, threw, won gold, and now I have some memories from here too," Kokhan shared his impressions.

