Unique relocation: a church building weighing over 600 tons travels kilometers in Sweden

The church is being relocated due to the risk of collapse of the mine on which it is located. All this is happening in Kiruna, Sweden's northernmost city.

UNN reports with reference to DagensNaringsliv and Byggnads Arbecaren.

Details

An extraordinary historical event in Sweden. After several years of planning, the relocation of the church building to a new location has begun in the city of Kiruna. Over two days, the 100-year-old building, weighing over 600 tons, will be transported along a specially built five-kilometer road.

Reason for the unprecedented relocation of the building:

The church building is being moved due to the risk of cracking in the mine on which it stands.

The task is performed on a "turnkey" basis in cooperation between construction and mining companies. The planning of the move itself has been ongoing since 2023.

But there are also several risk factors that could jeopardize the project.

there is a risk of damage to part of the church structure, in particular its large altar;

weather conditions during the journey - the question is what the ground will be like.

Therefore, these problems should be taken into account during transportation.

In general, the contract includes design, planning, road construction, foundation, and various infrastructure works. And also - repair, installation of equipment in the church, and restoration of both the relocation route and the former church site. 14 different companies are involved, and the construction company is responsible for project management.

Recall

During archaeological work on the territory of an ancient city in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, a golden treasure from the Hetmanate era was discovered, consisting of 12 gold items with a total weight of about 28 g.

Eight unique books from 1830–1906, exported during World War II, have returned to Kyiv from Germany. They have been transferred to state library funds for scientists and the public.