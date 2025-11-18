Underground production of counterfeit goods under well-known trademarks worth UAH 20 million uncovered in Kyiv region

$42.070.02
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 6994 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 19632 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
02:05 PM • 14193 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
12:54 PM • 17740 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
11:49 AM • 22372 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 23804 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 30499 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 18, 07:00 AM • 24738 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 58728 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 50513 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Western Ukraine covered in sudden snow: Yaremche and Bukovel in a white blanketPhotoVideoNovember 18, 07:46 AM • 21557 views
Energy for winter: Ukraine received 100 million cubic meters of gas via a new sea route from the USANovember 18, 08:57 AM • 20394 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideo10:02 AM • 25068 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it10:16 AM • 22332 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management02:26 PM • 8830 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management02:26 PM • 8882 views
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 19632 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 84119 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 114497 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 105644 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pedro Sánchez
Olena Sosedka
Bloggers
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Washington, D.C.
Donetsk Oblast
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it10:16 AM • 22365 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideo10:02 AM • 25102 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 34131 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 42860 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 40347 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Series

Underground production of counterfeit goods under well-known trademarks worth UAH 20 million uncovered in Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office and the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) exposed an organized group that produced counterfeit food products under well-known trademarks. The value of the seized counterfeit goods, produced in unsanitary conditions, exceeds 20 million hryvnias.

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with the Bureau of Economic Security, exposed an organized group that established a full cycle of manufacturing and selling counterfeit food products under well-known trademarks. The estimated value of the seized counterfeit goods, produced in unsanitary conditions, exceeds 20 million hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to the prosecutor's office.

Details

Law enforcement officers established that the counterfeit products, including flakes, canned goods, and condensed milk, were manufactured in underground workshops in violation of sanitary norms. The production of packaging, packing, and copying of original brand designs also took place directly at the production site. The finished counterfeit products were supplied to retail stores and markets.

Lviv customs officers uncovered smuggling of Gucci and Dior worth half a million hryvnias17.11.25, 12:33 • 1760 views

During the searches, more than 180,000 units of counterfeit products, packaging equipment, printing materials, raw materials, and financial documents were seized.

Representatives of the trademarks confirmed the illegal use of their trademarks.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing under Part 3 of Article 229 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal use of a trademark that caused material damage on a particularly large scale), and all involved persons are being identified.

Stole food for the military: cafeteria manager and her subordinates earned millions from food schemes12.11.25, 15:37 • 4081 view

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Search
Brand
Christian Dior
Lviv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine