Underground production of counterfeit goods under well-known trademarks worth UAH 20 million uncovered in Kyiv region

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with the Bureau of Economic Security, exposed an organized group that established a full cycle of manufacturing and selling counterfeit food products under well-known trademarks. The estimated value of the seized counterfeit goods, produced in unsanitary conditions, exceeds 20 million hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to the prosecutor's office.

Details

Law enforcement officers established that the counterfeit products, including flakes, canned goods, and condensed milk, were manufactured in underground workshops in violation of sanitary norms. The production of packaging, packing, and copying of original brand designs also took place directly at the production site. The finished counterfeit products were supplied to retail stores and markets.

During the searches, more than 180,000 units of counterfeit products, packaging equipment, printing materials, raw materials, and financial documents were seized.

Representatives of the trademarks confirmed the illegal use of their trademarks.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing under Part 3 of Article 229 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal use of a trademark that caused material damage on a particularly large scale), and all involved persons are being identified.

