Lviv customs officers uncovered smuggling of Gucci and Dior worth half a million hryvnias

A Volkswagen Crafter minibus detained in Lviv region contained branded goods in its luggage that were imported into Ukraine without declaration.

UNN reports with reference to the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Details

At the Shehyni – Medyka checkpoint in Lviv region, customs officers discovered undeclared branded goods in a Volkswagen Crafter minibus. During customs control, in the luggage compartment of the bus, customs specialists found bags, wallets, shoes and accessories of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Dior, Brunello Cucinelli, Goyard brands, as well as OMEGA Swiss watches.

According to preliminary data, the value of the goods is about 500 thousand hryvnias. A protocol on violation of customs rules was drawn up against the driver, in accordance with Part 2 of Article 471 of the Customs Code of Ukraine.

Customs specialists warned:

When crossing the border by land transport in the direction of "entry into Ukraine", all goods with a total value of more than 500 euros and weighing more than 50 kg are subject to mandatory declaration and taxation with customs payments.

Recall

In Lviv region, smuggling of premium phones and perfumes worth almost 17 million hryvnias was exposed, which they tried to import from Poland under the guise of sausage products.

The senior inspector of the Kyiv customs office was notified of suspicion of abuse of office. He arranged for customs clearance of ATVs at an understated value, which caused budget losses of almost 1 million hryvnias.