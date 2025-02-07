Underground poker club was “closed” in Kharkiv: 11 searches were conducted

An underground poker club has been exposed in Kharkiv, the Bureau of Economic Security reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, the organizers of illegal gambling were exposed in Kharkiv. The investigation has identified three people who equipped rented non-residential premises for an illegal casino.

"Without special permits, the suspects systematically conducted cash poker games. Only verified customers were allowed to participate," the BES said.

Detectives conducted 11 searches. They found and seized playing cards, betting chips, gambling tables, computer equipment and over UAH 121 thousand.

The seized property was seized. Forensic computer and technical examinations have been appointed.

Currently, three people have been notified of suspicion. The investigation is ongoing.

More than 100 illegal casino apps blocked in Ukraine in 2024