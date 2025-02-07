Underground poker club was “closed” in Kharkiv: 11 searches were conducted

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 17671 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 63628 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102277 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105664 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123312 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102235 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129403 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103533 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113300 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116909 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106312 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102787 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 89584 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111931 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106355 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 17671 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123312 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129403 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162414 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152537 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 4651 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106355 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111931 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138444 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140222 views
Underground poker club was “closed” in Kharkiv: 11 searches were conducted

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27416 views

In Kharkiv, law enforcement officers uncovered an illegal poker club organized by three people in a rented room. During 11 searches, gambling equipment and over UAH 121 thousand were seized.

An underground poker club has been exposed in Kharkiv, the Bureau of Economic Security reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, the organizers of illegal gambling were exposed in Kharkiv. The investigation has identified three people who equipped rented non-residential premises for an illegal casino.

"Without special permits, the suspects systematically conducted cash poker games. Only verified customers were allowed to participate," the BES said.

Detectives conducted 11 searches. They found and seized playing cards, betting chips, gambling tables, computer equipment and over UAH 121 thousand.

The seized property was seized. Forensic computer and technical examinations have been appointed. 

Currently, three people have been notified of suspicion. The investigation is ongoing.

More than 100 illegal casino apps blocked in Ukraine in 202430.01.25, 09:39 • 24536 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising