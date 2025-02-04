“Undercover volunteers": Russian military intelligence agents detained in Kharkiv region

Two Russian military intelligence agents operating in Kharkiv region were detained. The detainees were adjusting the aggressor's missile and bomb attacks on the regional center and its outskirts.

This was reported by the SBU, UNN wrote.

Details

According to the case, the defendants worked in a couple. They were a local unemployed man and his partner - , the statement said.

The suspects reportedly posed as volunteers helping stray animals. They even set up an improvised “shelter” in their own backyard. Under the guise of trips to search for abandoned animals, they traveled around the area and recorded geolocations for fire.

Potential targets included reserve deployment points and checkpoints of the Defense Forces, as well as medical facilities where wounded Ukrainian soldiers were being treated - notes the SBU.

The suspects would ask local residents they met during reconnaissance raids for all the information and then pass it on by phone to their acquaintance, a militant fighting on the eastern front who collaborates with the Russian group.

The SBU CI exposed the agent couple in a timely manner, documented their crimes and detained them at their place of residence. At the same time, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the positions of the Defense Forces in the frontline area of the region - reported by the special services.

In addition, according to information, Russian military intelligence remotely recruited both defendants through their fellow villager, who has been fighting against Ukrainian troops in eastern Ukraine since 2014.

During the searches, the detainees' cell phones with evidence of their communication with the Russian group were seized. They have now been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law). Detained in pre-trial detention, they face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

A 37-year-old FSB agent was detained in Odesa, who collected data on Ukrainian Armed Forces ships and air defense positions. The offender passed the collected information to the occupiers via a messenger to plan missile attacks.