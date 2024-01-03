UN should step up efforts to deprive russia of military capabilities - Kyslytsia

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

UN should step up efforts to deprive russia of military capabilities - Kyslytsia

UN should step up efforts to deprive russia of military capabilities - Kyslytsia

Ukraine calls on the UN to reduce russia's military capabilities to put an end to war crimes; points to large-scale attacks on civilians as an urgent need for action.

Member states of the United Nations (UN) should step up efforts to deprive the aggressor country of its military capabilities, and force it to stop committing war crimes. Ukraine's representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, addressed this call to the leadership of the General Assembly in an open letter in an open letter to the leadership of the General Assembly. Part of this appeal, against the backdrop of Russia's ongoing massive strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine, was published by Kyslytsya on social network X, UNN reports .

These are large-scale attacks, which have no military justification and are intended only to  terrorize the civilian population and destroy civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, show that enhanced and united efforts are needed of the UN member states are needed to deprive the aggressor of its military potential, to force aggressor to stop violating the UN Charter and return to the principles of international law. The crime of aggression, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian once again demonstrate the inadmissibility of inaction regarding Russia's illegitimate Russia's illegitimate presence in the UN Security Council.

- Kyslytsia quoted part of his letter to the leadership of the UN General Assembly.
Details

In his official address to the leadership of the UN General Assembly, Sergey Kislytsya told in detail how many and what types of shells the Russian military fired in Ukraine on the morning of January 2. He also described the number of casualties and the destruction this massive Russian attack against Ukraine caused.

At the end of the letter, he asked that this appeal be circulated as one of the documents of the documents of the eleventh emergency special session of the General Assembly, which will be No. 5 on the agenda and among the members of the UN Security Council.

Additionally

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on January 2 January , the Russian army used 99 missiles of various types and attack drones.

Among them:

 UAVS Shahed-136/131 (all 35 were destroyed);

X-101/X-555/X-55 - at least 70 cruise missiles, the enemy used Tu-95MS bombers;

X-47M2 "Kinzhal" and MiG-31K fighters -  the enemy launched ten aeroballistic missiles aerial ballistic missiles;

Also, the occupiers attacked from the sea with three Kalibr cruise missiles;

З the north - with 12 Iskander-M/S-300/S-400 missiles;

From Su-35 tactical aircraft used four anti-radar missiles X-31P.

According to to the official information released by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 10 out of 10 X-47M2 "Kinzhal, 59 out of 70 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles and three out of three Kalibr cruise missiles.

In total, according to the Interior Ministry, 127 people were injured  and 5 were killed.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising