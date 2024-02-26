UN Secretary-General recognizes that the Security Council needs to be reformed

The war in Israel and Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine have seriously undermined the credibility of the UN Security Council, so the organization needs reforms. This was stated at the opening of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UNN reports.

During his speech , Guterres said that the UN Security Council often finds itself deadlocked and "unable to act on the most important peace and security issues of our time.

According to Guterres, the recent wars have "perhaps fatally" undermined the authority of the UN Security Council.

The lack of unity in the Council over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip after the horrific Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7 (in 2023 - ed.) has seriously - perhaps fatally - undermined its credibility. The Council needs a serious reform of its composition and working methods - Guterres said

According to him, all allegations of serious human rights violations and abuses require urgent investigation and prosecution.

We urgently need a renewed commitment to all human rights - civil, cultural, economic, political and social - as they relate to peace and security, backed by serious efforts to implement and be accountable for them. States have the primary responsibility to protect and promote human rights - said the UN Secretary-General.

