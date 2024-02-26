$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 412 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 46422 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 183320 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 106545 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 360693 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292144 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210075 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242831 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254313 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160487 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

UN Secretary-General recognizes that the Security Council needs to be reformed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24035 views

The UN Secretary-General said that recent wars have undermined the credibility of the UN Security Council and that it needs serious reform due to its inability to act on important peace issues.

UN Secretary-General recognizes that the Security Council needs to be reformed

The war in Israel and Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine have seriously undermined the credibility of the UN Security Council, so the organization needs reforms. This was stated at the opening of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UNN reports.

Details

During his speech , Guterres said that the UN Security Council often finds itself deadlocked and "unable to act on the most important peace and security issues of our time.

According to Guterres, the recent wars have "perhaps fatally" undermined the authority of the UN Security Council.

The lack of unity in the Council over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip after the horrific Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7 (in 2023 - ed.) has seriously - perhaps fatally - undermined its credibility. The Council needs a serious reform of its composition and working methods

- Guterres said 

Addendum

According to him, all allegations of serious human rights violations and abuses require urgent investigation and prosecution.

We urgently need a renewed commitment to all human rights - civil, cultural, economic, political and social - as they relate to peace and security, backed by serious efforts to implement and be accountable for them. States have the primary responsibility to protect and promote human rights

- said the UN Secretary-General.

Recall

A spokesman for the UN Secretary General said that they have no way to verify reports that Russia used North Korean missiles in Ukraine, but emphasized that all countries must comply with sanctions.

This is a disgrace to the international judicial system: Budanov on the decision of the International Court of Justice on Ukraine's claim10.02.24, 14:44 • 34871 view

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Geneva
International Court of Justice
António Guterres
United Nations
Gaza Strip
Ukraine
