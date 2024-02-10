This is a disgrace to the international judicial system: Budanov on the decision of the International Court of Justice on Ukraine's claim

The head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the decision of the International Court of Justice on Ukraine's claim regarding the downing of a Malaysian Boeing by Russia in 2014 is shameful. Budanov said this in a statement to Liberation , UNN reports.

Details

This is a disgrace for the international judicial system, this court decision is a mistake and a disaster, the failure to recognize the obvious facts will have very significant consequences, primarily for many civilized countries - Budanov said.

He emphasized that, according to the court's logic, Russia is not a sponsor of terrorism because there was no transfer to accounts for the purchase of weapons, but rather the use of weapons, the Russian air defense system, which led to losses.

There is a risk that if the aggressor country gives MANPADS, not money, and they shoot down a civilian Boeing, it will not, in principle, be considered terrorism ," Budanov added.

Recall

The International Court of Justice has announced a ruling in the case of Russia's violation of two conventions - on the financing of terrorism and on the prohibition of all forms of racial discrimination.

The court partially upheld Ukraine's claim , but rejected most of its allegations.