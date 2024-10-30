After criticism, ARMA modernizes selection of appraisers of seized assets: will it help to avoid abuse

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

“You have to do something else with beautiful girls”: The UAF reacted to the sexist statements of the president of “Ingulets”

April 3, 05:15 PM

Slimming with Ozempic: less praiseworthy than dieting and sports

April 3, 05:26 PM

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM
April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

After criticism, ARMA modernizes selection of appraisers of seized assets: will it help to avoid abuse

Kyiv • UNN

 • 169853 views

The ARMA updates the procedure for competitive selection of appraisers of seized assets following criticism of the agency's work. The new rules provide for electronic submission of documents and simplified requirements for the competition.

After a wave of criticism , the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, announced that she would modernize the procedure for competitive selection of appraisers of seized assets. The changes are intended to make the process more transparent and accessible. UNN analyzed why ARMA took a step towards transparency and whether these innovations will guarantee a fair selection.

Details

ARMA shall manage assetsseized in criminal proceedings in order to preserve or increase their economic value. In order to preserve or increase the value of an asset, it must be valued and, by law, entered into the Register of Seized Assets. However, the reality often differs from the prescribed rules. In particular, this lack of transparency raises more and more questions about the work of the ARMA, including the selection of appraisers and the procedure for evaluating seized property.

Responding to public criticism, Olena Duma announced that the rules for the competitive selection of appraisers of seized assets have been updated. The new procedure provides for the electronic submission of documents, with a qualified electronic signature as a prerequisite. There are also clearly defined deadlines for submitting applications: 10 business days for the first tender and 5 days for the second tender.

In addition, the agency has simplified the requirements - now the competition is considered to have taken place even if there is only one applicant. In case of the winner's refusal, the competition commission will select the next highest ranked candidate, and in case of the competition's cancellation, a new one will be announced immediately. 

“These changes are part of our course towards digitalization and simplification of administrative procedures. The modernization of ARMA's processes continues!” Olena Duma proudly stated.

However, such changes in ARMA are not accidental, because after Olena Duma took over the agency, an alarming trend began to emerge in the competitive selection process. About 65% of the tenders were won by three companies - Ostrov Consulting Company LLC, Independent Expert Assessment Expert LLC, and Expert Analyst PE. According to insider information, all of these companies are related to each other. This situation raises suspicions of potential abuse and raises doubts about the transparency of the process. Time will tell whether the new rules will help to avoid such repetitions.

At first glance, the initiative itself seems to be correct; the only question that remains is the cost of such a modernization of the procedure: how much money will be spent on implementing the new rules and whether it will meet expectations of increased transparency.

Will these innovations guarantee a fair selection and overcome doubts about possible corruption schemes? The public will undoubtedly be watching to see whether ARMA is able to achieve real changes in the selection of appraisers, ensuring transparency and efficiency of its activities.

Statements about the non-transparent and ineffective work of the ARMA and its head, Olena Duma, have been made repeatedly. A petition calling for the dismissal of Olena Duma from her position due to her alleged ties to pro-Russian politicians and ineffective management of seized assetshas even appeared on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

In addition, more than three weeks ago, all members of the ARMA Public Council resigned from their positions. At the meeting, they emphasized the lack of transparency in the work of the ARMA and the fact that the agency creates artificial obstacles to the implementation of public control over its activities. They also stated that the ARMA management systematically ignores their appeals and does not involve them in the development of regulations, in violation of the law.

One of the issues that gives rise to suspicions of non-transparency in the work of the ARMA is the competition for asset appraisers and the appraisal procedure itself. For example, recently, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma , reportedthat the agency had received an appraiser's report on the value of the Gulliver shopping center in Kyiv. It is worth noting that ARMA employees were not able to conduct a full inspection of the entire Gulliver shopping center and business center. After all, after the performance with the cover numbers, the “mom's agents” were still forced to act in accordance with of the law. Accordingly, if a full inspection of the asset has not been carried out, how can its value be objectively assessed?

Lawyers also emphasize the illegality of such an assessment. In particular, the managing partner of GRACERS Law Firm Serhiy Lysenko statedthat property valuation should be based on legal procedures, which, among other things, include a physical inspection of the object. If the procedure is carried out without inspection, this may call into question the objectivity of the assessment and become the basis for its appeal.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

