UN mission "remains for now" in Lebanon, despite recent escalation and injuries to staff
The UN mission continues to operate in southern Lebanon despite recent Israeli attacks that have injured personnel. A spokesman for the UN force said it was determined to stay despite the serious escalation along the Blue Line.
The UN mission in Lebanon is still “staying” in the country, but “it looks bad”. An anonymous UN official told the Washington Post.
United Nations peacekeepers remain at their posts in southern Lebanon, UN forces spokesman Andrea Tenenti also said on Thursday, Reuters reports.
At the same time, it was mentioned that the recent escalation along the Blue Line is causing massive destruction of towns and villages in southern Lebanon.
In recent days, we have witnessed incursions from Israel into Lebanon, the Nakoura and other areas... Certainly, this is probably one of the most serious events or incidents we have witnessed in the last 12 months
The mission reported that IDF soldiers struck the UN headquarters in Naqoura and nearby positions. The Israel Defense Forces also “fired at the United Nations Position (UNP) 1-31 in Ras Naqoura, hitting the entrance to the bunker where peacekeepers were taking refuge and damaging vehicles and the communications system,” the organization recalled.
