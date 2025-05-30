UN may cut staff by 20% - Reuters

The UN Secretariat is preparing to cut its $3.7 billion budget by 20% and cut about 6,900 jobs, Reuters reports, citing an internal document, writes UNN.

Details

The directive, which asks employees to detail the cuts by June 13, comes amid a financial crisis caused in part by the United States, which funds the organization by nearly a quarter each year.

In addition to US foreign aid cuts under President Donald Trump, which have "devastated" UN humanitarian agencies, the US owes - arrears and the current fiscal year - nearly $1.5 billion.

The author of the internal memo, UN Controller Chandramouli Ramanathan, did not mention the US default. He noted that the cuts are part of a review that began in March and is called "UN80".

"This is an ambitious attempt to ensure that the United Nations is fit for its purpose - to support 21st century multilateralism, reduce human suffering and build a better life and future for all," said Ramanathan. - I look forward to your cooperation in these collective efforts, the aggressive timelines of which are recognized."

The cuts will take effect from January 1, at the beginning of the next budget cycle.

A US State Department spokesman did not comment on the proposed UN cuts, but said a study commissioned by Trump is due to be completed by early August. "The issue of funding for the UN and other international organizations is currently being considered," the spokesman said.

In April, Tom Fletcher, who heads the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told staff that US funding cuts would force the agency to cut 20% of its staff to cover a $58 million shortfall.

