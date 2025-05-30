UN may cut staff by 20% - Reuters

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named
May 29, 11:10 PM • 6576 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 120765 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 152316 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 132915 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 121504 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 209554 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 106191 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 128631 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 112063 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 116905 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2.3m/s
76%
747mm
Popular news

Misappropriated and "laundered" funds from one of the largest oil refineries in Ukraine: law enforcement officers conducted almost 50 searches

May 29, 08:30 PM • 12002 views

Duda: Ukrainians know almost nothing about the Volyn tragedy, Poland will never consider OUN-UPA fighters for the freedom of Ukraine

May 29, 09:11 PM • 22038 views

Trump may strike at Putin over the breakdown of negotiations on Ukraine - NBC News

May 30, 12:12 AM • 8918 views

Explosions Heard in Kharkiv: City Under Massive UAV Attack

May 30, 12:25 AM • 4168 views

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

04:24 AM • 7364 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 120725 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 209541 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 214587 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 290614 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 301325 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Hakan Fidan

Andrii Sybiha

Karoline Leavitt

Binyamin Netanyahu

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Netherlands

Slovakia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 110027 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 102746 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 115769 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 173158 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 109289 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The New York Times

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

UN may cut staff by 20% - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 556 views

The UN Secretariat is preparing to cut its budget by $3.7 billion by 20% and lay off about 6,900 employees. The reason is the financial crisis, in particular due to non-payment of contributions by the United States.

UN may cut staff by 20% - Reuters
un.org

The UN Secretariat is preparing to cut its $3.7 billion budget by 20% and cut about 6,900 jobs, Reuters reports, citing an internal document, writes UNN

Details

The directive, which asks employees to detail the cuts by June 13, comes amid a financial crisis caused in part by the United States, which funds the organization by nearly a quarter each year.

In addition to US foreign aid cuts under President Donald Trump, which have "devastated" UN humanitarian agencies, the US owes - arrears and the current fiscal year - nearly $1.5 billion.

The author of the internal memo, UN Controller Chandramouli Ramanathan, did not mention the US default. He noted that the cuts are part of a review that began in March and is called "UN80".

"This is an ambitious attempt to ensure that the United Nations is fit for its purpose - to support 21st century multilateralism, reduce human suffering and build a better life and future for all," said Ramanathan. - I look forward to your cooperation in these collective efforts, the aggressive timelines of which are recognized."

The cuts will take effect from January 1, at the beginning of the next budget cycle.

A US State Department spokesman did not comment on the proposed UN cuts, but said a study commissioned by Trump is due to be completed by early August. "The issue of funding for the UN and other international organizations is currently being considered," the spokesman said.

In April, Tom Fletcher, who heads the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told staff that US funding cuts would force the agency to cut 20% of its staff to cover a $58 million shortfall.

The USA halts funding for UN project in Ukraine - OHCHR11.03.25, 14:37 • 25671 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
United States Department of State
Reuters
United Nations
Donald Trump
United States
Brent
$63.17
Bitcoin
$106,087.80
S&P 500
$5,899.45
Tesla
$358.77
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,327.40
Ethereum
$2,636.77