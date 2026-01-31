$42.850.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

UN faces 'imminent financial collapse' due to unpaid US contributions - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned of the organization's "imminent financial collapse." This is due to overdue membership contributions, particularly from the United States, which traditionally accounts for 22% of the budget.

UN faces 'imminent financial collapse' due to unpaid US contributions - Bloomberg

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that the organization is facing an "imminent financial collapse" and that if current trends continue, its regular budget could be depleted within the next six months. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details.

According to Guterres, the UN's financial crisis is largely due to overdue membership contributions from the United States. In a letter dated January 28, Guterres notes that a budgetary rule requiring the UN to return any unspent funds has made it particularly difficult for the organization to maintain liquidity: "the more we save, the more we are penalized."

The institution has long been underfunded, but it has been particularly hard hit since the beginning of President Donald Trump's second term, as the US has attacked international organizations and refused to pay its dues, instead taking a more selective approach to the causes it helps fund.

- the article states.

The publication indicates that the US traditionally accounts for 22% of the Organization's budget.

"The UN is in a constant financial crisis. If the US pays some of its arrears, it will serve as a kind of pressure valve, but it doesn't fundamentally change the dire financial situation of the UN if the US doesn't make multi-year payments," said Daniel Forti, head of UN affairs at the International Crisis Group.

Recall

On January 22, US President Donald Trump and world leaders signed the Peace Council Charter in Davos. The Council's goal is to end the conflict in Gaza and force Hamas to lay down its arms.

End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?22.01.26, 13:29 • 84734 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

United Nations
Donald Trump
United States