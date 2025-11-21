$42.150.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Umerov stated that he did not approve any points of the "peace plan" during his trip to the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 786 views

Umerov stated that his role during the trip to the USA was purely technical, without approving any points of the "peace plan". He called publications about "approval" unverified information.

Umerov stated that he did not approve any points of the "peace plan" during his trip to the USA

Umerov denied information about allegedly agreed proposals from the United States during his business trip. He clarified that his role was exclusively technical - organizing meetings and preparing dialogue, and he did not provide any assessments or approvals. He reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

While work with the American delegation is ongoing in Kyiv, assumptions about the content of the consultations are appearing in the public space. I want to clarify briefly right away. During my business trip to the United States, my task was technical - organizing meetings and preparing dialogue.

- Umerov stated.

According to him, he did not provide any assessments or, moreover, approvals of any points. This is not within my authority and does not comply with the procedure.

He also emphasized that yesterday there was a conversation between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the American delegation, authorized by US President Donald Trump. Today, this work continues in Kyiv at a technical level between the teams.

We carefully study all partners' proposals, expecting the same correct attitude towards the Ukrainian position. Media publications about alleged "approvals" or "removal of points" have nothing to do with reality. These are examples of unverified information that arose outside the context of consultations.

- he added.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council also noted that Ukraine carefully processes partners' proposals within the framework of unchanging principles - sovereignty, people's security, and a just peace.

Addition

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, American officials said they are carefully coordinating the terms of the agreement with Kyiv. Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, approved "most of the plan" during talks with American officials, sources say.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially received a draft plan from the American side, which, according to the American side, could intensify diplomacy.

Zelenskyy on Thursday informed US Army Secretary Dean Driscoll that he is ready to cooperate with the Trump administration on a new peace plan in Ukraine.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that the plan to end the war in Ukraine, supported by Donald Trump, is constantly changing, but it is good for both sides. The US is working on its implementation and is negotiating with Ukraine and Russia.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv