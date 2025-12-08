$42.180.00
Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
December 7, 05:16 PM • 15885 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 28837 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 26459 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 31278 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 55082 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 64400 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 68245 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 59436 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 61798 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
Popular news
Hungary and Slovakia will challenge the EU's plan to ban Russian gas and oil in the European Court of JusticeDecember 7, 09:16 PM • 6374 views
"Constructive, though not easy": Zelenskyy spoke about his conversation with Americans and shared plans for the weekDecember 7, 09:57 PM • 5618 views
Only Europe can save Ukraine from Putin and Trump - The GuardianDecember 7, 11:00 PM • 15398 views
Trump disappointed that Zelenskyy "did not familiarize himself" with the American "peace plan"02:06 AM • 11953 views
Kovalenko: footage of dead Russians near Pokrovsk indicates the ineffectiveness of numerical superiority in war04:16 AM • 11710 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 56571 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 66066 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 77584 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 98965 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 85484 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Petr Pavel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 44660 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 55189 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 56253 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 70263 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 67680 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Guardian
Heating

Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov held constructive talks with President Trump's representatives in the US. The Ukrainian team's task was to obtain full information about the conversation in Moscow and draft proposals for discussion with the President of Ukraine.

Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy

The head of the Ukrainian delegation to peace talks, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, reported on "constructive work" during a several-day visit to the United States with American negotiators and announced a report to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today, UNN writes.

For several days, Andriy Hnatov and I worked together in the United States with representatives of President Trump. I am grateful for the constructive work. The primary task of the Ukrainian team was to obtain full information from the American side regarding their conversation in Moscow and all drafts of current proposals to discuss them in detail with the President of Ukraine. Together with all partners, we must do everything possible to bring this war to a dignified end. Today, we will provide the President of Ukraine with full information on all aspects of the dialogue with the American side and all documents.

- Umerov wrote on social media.

According to him, "we are working as intensively as possible." "Glory to Ukraine!" he emphasized.

Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios06.12.25, 22:45 • 55084 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine