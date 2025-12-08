Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy

The head of the Ukrainian delegation to peace talks, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, reported on "constructive work" during a several-day visit to the United States with American negotiators and announced a report to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today, UNN writes.

For several days, Andriy Hnatov and I worked together in the United States with representatives of President Trump. I am grateful for the constructive work. The primary task of the Ukrainian team was to obtain full information from the American side regarding their conversation in Moscow and all drafts of current proposals to discuss them in detail with the President of Ukraine. Together with all partners, we must do everything possible to bring this war to a dignified end. Today, we will provide the President of Ukraine with full information on all aspects of the dialogue with the American side and all documents. - Umerov wrote on social media.

According to him, "we are working as intensively as possible." "Glory to Ukraine!" he emphasized.

