Umerov on prisoner exchange using the "1000 for 1000" formula: a step-by-step plan has already been agreed upon

During a report to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov provided detailed information about the results of negotiations in Turkey and further steps, including the exchange of prisoners of war according to the formula "1000 for 1000." A step-by-step plan for the implementation of the agreement has already been agreed upon - taking into account security, humanitarian and logistical aspects, and tasks for the coming days. Umerov wrote on his Facebook page, reports UNN.

Details

Today, during a report to the President of Ukraine, I provided detailed information about the results of negotiations in Turkey and further steps. Despite all the complexity and sensitivity of the dialogue in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation conducted its work within and strictly adhering to the directives defined by the President. The key result is a preliminary agreement on an exchange in the format of 1000 for 1000. An important exchange that requires coordinated actions of all responsible state institutions - wrote Umerov.

He noted that yesterday, May 18, on behalf of the head of state, a meeting of the council of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War was held.

All key institutions are involved in the work: the Ministry of Defense, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the SBU, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights. A step-by-step plan for the implementation of the agreement has been agreed upon - taking into account security, humanitarian and logistical aspects, and tasks for the coming days - added Umerov.

Recall

As a result of negotiations in Istanbul, Ukraine and Russia managed to reach an agreement on the exchange of prisoners of war "1000 for 1000." Yesterday, a meeting of the Council of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War was held to agree on a plan of action and implement this agreement as soon as possible.