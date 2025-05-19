Umerov on prisoner exchange using the "1000 for 1000" formula: a step-by-step plan has already been agreed upon

$41.500.03
Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
07:07 PM • 1650 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

05:40 PM • 12175 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
03:26 PM • 30649 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 128562 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 90804 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 272728 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 90211 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 76825 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 52443 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 34068 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

May 19, 09:45 AM • 66056 views

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

May 19, 09:50 AM • 76825 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 117744 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 63036 views

Selfish interests rule the world

03:32 PM • 36498 views
Publications

Selfish interests rule the world

03:32 PM • 36606 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 63178 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 128562 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM • 272728 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 118885 views
UNN Lite

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

02:25 PM • 27929 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

02:09 PM • 28097 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 117856 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 124100 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 209950 views
Umerov on prisoner exchange using the "1000 for 1000" formula: a step-by-step plan has already been agreed upon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1224 views

Rustem Umerov announced that an agreement on prisoner exchange had been reached following negotiations in Turkey. A plan for the implementation of the exchange has already been agreed upon, and tasks for the coming days have been defined.

Umerov on prisoner exchange using the "1000 for 1000" formula: a step-by-step plan has already been agreed upon

During a report to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov provided detailed information about the results of negotiations in Turkey and further steps, including the exchange of prisoners of war according to the formula "1000 for 1000." A step-by-step plan for the implementation of the agreement has already been agreed upon - taking into account security, humanitarian and logistical aspects, and tasks for the coming days. Umerov wrote on his Facebook page, reports UNN.

Details

Today, during a report to the President of Ukraine, I provided detailed information about the results of negotiations in Turkey and further steps. Despite all the complexity and sensitivity of the dialogue in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation conducted its work within and strictly adhering to the directives defined by the President. The key result is a preliminary agreement on an exchange in the format of 1000 for 1000. An important exchange that requires coordinated actions of all responsible state institutions

- wrote Umerov.

He noted that yesterday, May 18, on behalf of the head of state, a meeting of the council of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War was held.

All key institutions are involved in the work: the Ministry of Defense, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the SBU, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights. A step-by-step plan for the implementation of the agreement has been agreed upon - taking into account security, humanitarian and logistical aspects, and tasks for the coming days

- added Umerov.

Recall

As a result of negotiations in Istanbul, Ukraine and Russia managed to reach an agreement on the exchange of prisoners of war "1000 for 1000." Yesterday, a meeting of the Council of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War was held to agree on a plan of action and implement this agreement as soon as possible.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Facebook
