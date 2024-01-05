Umerov discusses UAV production increase with Latvian Defense Minister

Ukrainian and Latvian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Andris Spruds discussed the development of a coalition of drones and joint projects in this area, the head of the Ukrainian defense ministry said on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

Umerov noted that he had told the Latvian Defense Minister about the current situation at the front, and separately emphasized the use of electronic warfare and UAVs.

I thanked my colleague for Latvia's active steps in developing the drone coalition. We will increase the production of UAVs and develop joint projects in this area. We will overcome all challenges together - said the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

