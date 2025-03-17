Umerov denied the encirclement of Ukrainian units in the Kursk region

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16838 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107508 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169108 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106559 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343087 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173519 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144835 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196118 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124843 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108154 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Umerov denied the encirclement of Ukrainian units in the Kursk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19080 views

Defense Minister Umerov stated that Ukrainian troops had withdrawn to more advantageous positions and that no unit was surrounded. He called the claims Russian propaganda.

Umerov denied the encirclement of Ukrainian units in the Kursk region

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that the Defense Forces have relocated to more advantageous defense lines in the Kursk region of Russia. According to him, information "about thousands of Ukrainian servicemen who were surrounded" is false. This is reported by UNN with reference to the broadcast of the Fox News channel.

Details

The host asked the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine about the situation in the Kursk region and whether this region could become a topic of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Our defense forces, we continue to conduct defensive actions and keep a significant number of kilometers of the enemy's territory under control. In order to maintain a certain readiness of forces and troops, we carried out a planned redeployment to more advantageous defense lines, but at this stage, no defense forces unit is surrounded and statements about thousands of Ukrainian servicemen who were surrounded are not true

- Umerov answered.

According to the minister, last fall, during the BRICS summit, information was spread about the alleged encirclement of some Ukrainian servicemen, "but the information was not confirmed".

"Therefore, this is a continuation of propaganda. But we will continue an active defense operation with offensive actions on the flanks of the enemy's operational group in order to prevent its invasion of our territory," the Minister of Defense of Ukraine said.

Remind

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Kursk operation helped stabilize the situation in the Kharkiv and Pokrovsk directions.

Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi reported on the stabilization of the situation in the Pokrovsk direction, the continuation of the operation in the Kursk region, and the plans of the Russian Federation regarding the Sumy region. "Long Neptune" has successfully passed the test.

Negotiations for peace in Ukraine: Kursk region, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and occupied territories - these issues are being considered, Vitkoff said

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Rustem Umerov
Fox News
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
