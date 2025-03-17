Umerov denied the encirclement of Ukrainian units in the Kursk region
Kyiv • UNN
Defense Minister Umerov stated that Ukrainian troops had withdrawn to more advantageous positions and that no unit was surrounded. He called the claims Russian propaganda.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that the Defense Forces have relocated to more advantageous defense lines in the Kursk region of Russia. According to him, information "about thousands of Ukrainian servicemen who were surrounded" is false. This is reported by UNN with reference to the broadcast of the Fox News channel.
Details
The host asked the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine about the situation in the Kursk region and whether this region could become a topic of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.
Our defense forces, we continue to conduct defensive actions and keep a significant number of kilometers of the enemy's territory under control. In order to maintain a certain readiness of forces and troops, we carried out a planned redeployment to more advantageous defense lines, but at this stage, no defense forces unit is surrounded and statements about thousands of Ukrainian servicemen who were surrounded are not true
According to the minister, last fall, during the BRICS summit, information was spread about the alleged encirclement of some Ukrainian servicemen, "but the information was not confirmed".
"Therefore, this is a continuation of propaganda. But we will continue an active defense operation with offensive actions on the flanks of the enemy's operational group in order to prevent its invasion of our territory," the Minister of Defense of Ukraine said.
Remind
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Kursk operation helped stabilize the situation in the Kharkiv and Pokrovsk directions.
Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi reported on the stabilization of the situation in the Pokrovsk direction, the continuation of the operation in the Kursk region, and the plans of the Russian Federation regarding the Sumy region. "Long Neptune" has successfully passed the test.
