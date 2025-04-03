Umerov announced a plan of action aimed at forcing Russia into real negotiations
Ukraine has a plan to force Russia into negotiations: holding the front, protecting the sky, and developing long-range capabilities. Support is needed in ammunition and air defense systems.
Ukraine has an action plan aimed at forcing Russia into real negotiations, which has three key goals: holding the front line, protecting the sky, and developing long-range capabilities.
Umerov stated this at the meeting of defense ministers of the European Union countries, reports UNN.
Today I addressed the participants of the meeting of defense ministers of the European Union countries, which is taking place in Warsaw as part of Poland's presidency of the EU Council. I thanked European partners for their unwavering solidarity and support for Ukraine during 11 years of resistance to Russian aggression, including more than three years of full-scale invasion.
The Minister emphasized that Ukraine has a clear action plan aimed at forcing Russia into real negotiations, which has three key goals:
- holding the front line;
- protecting the Ukrainian sky - creating a powerful air defense system for the safety of cities, the economy and the army;
- development of long-range capabilities to defeat logistics and destroy the enemy's offensive potential.
He also noted that Ukraine needs support in ammunition, long-range missiles, armored vehicles, aviation and air defense systems.
We are open to joint projects - both according to the "Danish model" and in other formats. Ukraine is also ready to invest in the defense industry of EU countries. Our strategic goal is the full integration of the Ukrainian industrial base into the European defense ecosystem
The defense ministers of the member states of the European Union will discuss the initiative of the head of the bloc's diplomacy, Kai Kallas, on strengthening support for Ukraine by the EU, against the background of her proposal to allocate EUR 5 billion for artillery shells for Ukraine, at an informal meeting in the capital of the EU presidency, Poland, on April 2-3.