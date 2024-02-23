Umerov and Syrsky briefed U.S. senators on the situation at the front and the need for military assistance

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 238 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 46271 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 183073 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 106406 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 360403 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 291989 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210030 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242819 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254303 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160480 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 115201 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110572 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40071 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 53745 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 104566 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 105160 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 183079 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 360408 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 241426 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 291995 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 5748 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 31827 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 54208 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40513 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 111027 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Umerov and Syrsky briefed U.S. senators on the situation at the front and the need for military assistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 43872 views

Ukraine's Defense Minister and Commander-in-Chief briefed the U.S. Senate delegation on the situation at the front and discussed Ukraine's priority military needs to achieve victory over russia.

Umerov and Syrsky briefed U.S. senators on the situation at the front and the need for military assistance

The Ukrainian side met with a delegation of US senators to familiarize them with the current situation on the battlefield and discuss military support for Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The meeting was attended by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, as well as Senators Jack Reed, Michael Bennet, Richard Blumenthal, and Maggie Hassan.

During the meeting, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi briefed the senators on the latest developments on the battlefield and highlighted the priority needs in the field of armaments.

The meeting also became a platform for discussing important aspects of the strategy and vision of what is needed to achieve victory.

Today the senators asked me directly whether Ukraine will win the war with Russia. There is no doubt that we will defeat the enemy; this was my and the Commander-in-Chief's answer. But to bring the victory closer, we must receive substantial military support from our partners in a timely manner and in full 

- Rustem Umerov noted.

The Defense Minister also explained how every delay in providing military assistance to Ukraine has an immediate impact on the situation on the front line.

The questions that the senators asked me and General Syrsky clearly indicate their deep understanding of the situation in Ukraine and their commitment to stopping Russian aggression. I am grateful for their strong commitment to supporting Ukraine

- Rustem Umerov said.

Umerov and Syrsky have a telephone conversation with the head of the Pentagon20.02.24, 22:36 • 27655 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
United States Senate
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Chuck Schumer
United States
Ukraine
Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08