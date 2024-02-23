Umerov and Syrsky briefed U.S. senators on the situation at the front and the need for military assistance

The Ukrainian side met with a delegation of US senators to familiarize them with the current situation on the battlefield and discuss military support for Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The meeting was attended by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, as well as Senators Jack Reed, Michael Bennet, Richard Blumenthal, and Maggie Hassan.

During the meeting, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi briefed the senators on the latest developments on the battlefield and highlighted the priority needs in the field of armaments.

The meeting also became a platform for discussing important aspects of the strategy and vision of what is needed to achieve victory.

Today the senators asked me directly whether Ukraine will win the war with Russia. There is no doubt that we will defeat the enemy; this was my and the Commander-in-Chief's answer. But to bring the victory closer, we must receive substantial military support from our partners in a timely manner and in full - Rustem Umerov noted.

The Defense Minister also explained how every delay in providing military assistance to Ukraine has an immediate impact on the situation on the front line.

The questions that the senators asked me and General Syrsky clearly indicate their deep understanding of the situation in Ukraine and their commitment to stopping Russian aggression. I am grateful for their strong commitment to supporting Ukraine - Rustem Umerov said.

