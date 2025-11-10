"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to Ukraine

The weather in Ukraine on Tuesday, November 11, will be shaped by Cyclone Niksala, which will bring rain and cooler temperatures, forecaster Natalka Didenko announced on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"A cyclone from southwestern Europe named Niksala will arrive in Ukraine tomorrow. More precisely, it will gallop in, because it is young, active, and wants to show itself. And it will show itself with rains," Didenko wrote on social media.

According to her, even tonight "decent rains" will appear in Vinnytsia region, northern Odesa region, parts of Khmelnytskyi region, Cherkasy region, and Chernivtsi region.

"And tomorrow, November 11, throughout the day, rains will fall in most regions, along with the cyclone, the movement of the new rainy weather is from the southwest to the northeast of Ukraine. So umbrellas are a must tomorrow!" Didenko emphasized.

The air temperature on Tuesday, according to the forecaster, will drop in the west, north, and most central regions, with +6...+10 degrees expected, in the east +10...+13 degrees, and in the southern part "spring-like" +13...+17 degrees.

In Kyiv on November 11, according to her, there will also be more rain and less warmth, with only +7...+9 degrees during the day in the capital.

"Therefore, tomorrow dress warmer, take umbrellas or raincoats, and also have headache or blood pressure pills nearby, after all, a respected guest is coming to us tomorrow - Cyclone Niksala. Don't forget, a cyclone is when there is precipitation and when the air mass moves counter-clockwise," Didenko concluded.

