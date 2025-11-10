Ukraine to be covered by cloudy, rainy weather: forecasters give prognosis for the first day of the week
Kyiv • UNN
On Monday, November 10, most of Ukraine will experience cloudy, rainy weather. Daytime temperatures will be 8-13°, and 11-16° in the south of the country.
On Monday, November 10, cloudy and rainy weather is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, light rains (in some places in the western and northern regions) will pass in Ukraine. In the morning, except for the northern part, fog.
The wind is mostly south-westerly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature during the day is 8-13°; in the south of the country during the day 11-16°
In Kyiv and the region on Monday it will be cloudy and rainy. The air temperature is 10-12°.
