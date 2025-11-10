Ukraine to be covered by cloudy, rainy weather: forecasters give prognosis for the first day of the week

On Monday, November 10, cloudy and rainy weather is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light rains (in some places in the western and northern regions) will pass in Ukraine. In the morning, except for the northern part, fog.

The wind is mostly south-westerly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature during the day is 8-13°; in the south of the country during the day 11-16° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday it will be cloudy and rainy. The air temperature is 10-12°.

