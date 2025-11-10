ukenru
04:17 AM • 1904 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 4988 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 38826 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
November 9, 10:18 AM • 73018 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 9, 08:34 AM • 70867 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 98216 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
November 8, 05:24 PM • 71517 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 02:50 PM • 57237 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 52114 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 71660 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Ukraine to be covered by cloudy, rainy weather: forecasters give prognosis for the first day of the week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1204 views

On Monday, November 10, most of Ukraine will experience cloudy, rainy weather. Daytime temperatures will be 8-13°, and 11-16° in the south of the country.

Ukraine to be covered by cloudy, rainy weather: forecasters give prognosis for the first day of the week

On Monday, November 10, cloudy and rainy weather is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light rains (in some places in the western and northern regions) will pass in Ukraine. In the morning, except for the northern part, fog.

The wind is mostly south-westerly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature during the day is 8-13°; in the south of the country during the day 11-16°

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday it will be cloudy and rainy. The air temperature is 10-12°.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

