Ukrzaliznytsia warned of delays for a number of trains due to enemy attacks

As a result of the enemy Russian shelling of the country and another damage to the railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad region, a number of trains will depart with a delay. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

It is noted that the following trains will be delayed:

№76 Kryvyi Rih - Kyiv;

№75 Kyiv - Kryvyi Rih;

№79 Dnipro - Lviv;

№791 Kremenchuk - Kyiv;

№790 Kropyvnytskyi - Kyiv;

№121 Kherson - Kramatorsk;

№85 Zaporizhzhia - Lviv;

№38 Kyiv - Zaporizhzhia;

№37 Zaporizhzhia - Kyiv;

№51 Zaporizhzhia - Odesa;

№789 Kropyvnytskyi - Kyiv;

№119 Dnipro - Chełm;

№31 Zaporizhzhia - Przemyśl;

№59 Kharkiv - Odesa;

№65/165 Kharkiv - Cherkasy, Uman;

№102 Kramatorsk - Kherson;

№80 Lviv - Dnipro;

№120 Chełm - Dnipro;

№86 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia;

№8 Odesa - Kharkiv;

№54 Odesa - Dnipro;

№254 Odesa - Kryvyi Rih.

"Traditionally, railway workers will try to restore the damaged infrastructure as quickly as possible and will do everything to reduce the delay time of trains," the statement says.

Recall

On the night of September 3, the enemy attacked Znamianka, Kirovohrad region, causing damage to 17 residential buildings and power outages. As a result of the attack, five people were injured. Objects of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" were also damaged.

Intercity+ trains are not being reduced after the Russian attack, but train delays persist - Ukrzaliznytsia