Ukrzaliznytsia warned of delays for a number of trains due to enemy attacks

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
September 2, 11:50 AM • 49695 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 81409 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 119674 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 134380 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 73008 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 135891 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 49545 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 87806 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53698 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 108630 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.5m/s
44%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 220936 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 220790 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 210203 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 206838 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 201637 views
Publications
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 49694 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 119674 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 134380 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in SeptemberSeptember 2, 06:50 AM • 78269 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 135891 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
State Border of Ukraine
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 10378 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 24906 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 28222 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 42749 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 87806 views
Actual
Fake news
Iron dome
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Ukrzaliznytsia warned of delays for a number of trains due to enemy attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Due to enemy shelling and damage to railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad Oblast, a number of trains are delayed. Ukrzaliznytsia is working to restore the damaged infrastructure.

Ukrzaliznytsia warned of delays for a number of trains due to enemy attacks

As a result of the enemy Russian shelling of the country and another damage to the railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad region, a number of trains will depart with a delay. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Details

It is noted that the following trains will be delayed:

  • №76 Kryvyi Rih - Kyiv;
    • №75 Kyiv - Kryvyi Rih;
      • №79 Dnipro - Lviv;
        • №791 Kremenchuk - Kyiv;
          • №790 Kropyvnytskyi - Kyiv;
            • №121 Kherson - Kramatorsk;
              • №85 Zaporizhzhia - Lviv;
                • №38 Kyiv - Zaporizhzhia;
                  • №37 Zaporizhzhia - Kyiv;
                    • №51 Zaporizhzhia - Odesa;
                      • №789 Kropyvnytskyi - Kyiv;
                        • №119 Dnipro - Chełm;
                          • №31 Zaporizhzhia - Przemyśl;
                            • №59 Kharkiv - Odesa;
                              • №65/165 Kharkiv - Cherkasy, Uman;
                                • №102 Kramatorsk - Kherson;
                                  • №80 Lviv - Dnipro;
                                    • №120 Chełm - Dnipro;
                                      • №86 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia;
                                        • №8 Odesa - Kharkiv;
                                          • №54 Odesa - Dnipro;
                                            • №254 Odesa - Kryvyi Rih.

                                              "Traditionally, railway workers will try to restore the damaged infrastructure as quickly as possible and will do everything to reduce the delay time of trains," the statement says.

                                              Recall

                                              On the night of September 3, the enemy attacked Znamianka, Kirovohrad region, causing damage to 17 residential buildings and power outages. As a result of the attack, five people were injured. Objects of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" were also damaged.

                                              Intercity+ trains are not being reduced after the Russian attack, but train delays persist - Ukrzaliznytsia28.08.25, 13:38 • 4636 views

                                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                                              SocietyWar in Ukraine
                                              Kirovohrad Oblast
                                              Ukrainian Railways
                                              Ukraine