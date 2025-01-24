“Ukrzaliznytsia is looking for the best answer about the absence of flights to the occupied territories

“Ukrzaliznytsia has announced a contest for the best answer to the question about the absence of flights to Crimea, Donetsk and Belarus. This is reported by UNN with reference to the national carrier's Facebook account.

Details

Ukrzaliznytsia has asked its social media followers to help it deal with correspondence. In particular, with a letter in which a Ukrainian citizen asks to explain why there has been no direct transportation to Crimea, Donetsk, and Belarus for 10 years in a row.

“We need the help of our subscribers in translating and formulating the answer. We will send the best answer officially,” Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.

