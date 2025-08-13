$41.430.02
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 2626 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 9420 views
09:00 AM • 9264 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
08:39 AM • 16646 views
06:18 AM • 35644 views
06:01 AM • 27597 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 55561 views
August 12, 03:14 PM • 81245 views
August 12, 02:45 PM • 51621 views
August 12, 01:48 PM • 92400 views
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' paymentsPhotoAugust 13, 02:17 AM • 33986 views
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecastPhotoAugust 13, 02:50 AM • 30953 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 29071 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideo06:39 AM • 7762 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideo07:26 AM • 21146 views
09:48 AM • 9408 views
08:39 AM • 16640 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" blocked 271 accounts of ticket resellers and strengthened control over online sales

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

Ukrzaliznytsia has strengthened monitoring of online ticket sales, blocking 271 accounts in a week and over 3.8 thousand since March. Users created numerous accounts, booked tickets without payment, and purchased them under different names.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" blocked 271 accounts of ticket resellers and strengthened control over online sales

"Ukrzaliznytsia" has strengthened monitoring of online ticket sales and blocked 271 user accounts that systematically bought tickets for domestic routes and tried to circumvent the application's restrictions. Over the year, the number of blocked accounts exceeded 3.8 thousand. This was reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia", writes UNN.

Details

As a result of enhanced control over online ticket purchases for domestic routes, "Ukrzaliznytsia" identified users who used the application for speculation. Among the violators were those who created numerous linked accounts, held tickets without payment, or bought them under different names, trying to circumvent the anti-fraud system.

Last week, from August 4 to 10, the system detected and blocked 271 suspicious accounts, and since March, the total number of blocked users who committed suspicious actions is 3806.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" applies a set of measures similar to financial institutions: enhanced customer identification, monitoring of anomalous activity, accounting for the number of tickets purchased, different names, and methods of holding tickets in the system. The purpose of these measures is to ensure that bona fide passengers have access to tickets even during peak seasons."

- reported the company.

Among the most illustrative cases: a user who created 8 accounts to bypass blocking; a group of 18 linked accounts of one user; an account that booked tickets 134 times for 15 minutes without payment; and a user who purchased over 200 tickets, claiming to be "helping children's groups," but there was no official confirmation of this.

Ukrzaliznytsia launches additional Kyiv - Odesa train in August8/12/25, 3:30 PM • 2438 views

In addition, "Ukrzaliznytsia" cooperates with large ticket sales agents to block malicious software that tries to access the system through third-party services. If such vulnerabilities are not eliminated, the services will be disconnected.

They remind that the UZ application is intended for individual travel or family trips. For group trips, a special service is provided, which operates transparently and processes applications in order of priority, with priority given to children's and privileged groups.

On peak days, in some directions, over 60% of seats are already reserved for group transportation, so some applications may remain unapproved, which is normal due to the limited capacity of the rolling stock.

Recall

For the second week in a row, "Ukrzaliznytsia" records a record number of requests for train tickets - 5-8 passengers per seat, which leads to rapid ticket sales immediately after sales open.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesTechnologies
Ukrainian Railways