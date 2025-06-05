"Ukrzaliznytsia" announced the appointment of an additional route to the Carpathian Mountains

"Ukrzaliznytsia" announced that due to high demand for the direction to the Carpathians, an additional Kyiv-Yasinya train will be assigned. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

We see a high demand for the direction to the Carpathians, so we have assigned an additional train No. 203/204 Kyiv — Yasinya - the message says.

The schedule of the new train is as follows:

from Kyiv on June 23 and 25, departure at 23:00, arrival at Yasinya station at 14:17 the next day;

from Yasinya on June 24 and 26, departure at 18:05, arrival in Kyiv at 09:18.

Also, "Ukrzaliznytsia" announced that the train will run through Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Yaremche, Tatariv-Bukovel, Vorokhta.

This is an ideal opportunity to get to the mountains quickly and comfortably - noted in Ukrzaliznytsia.

The railway carrier also informed that ticket sales have already opened and they should be purchased in advance.

Ticket sales are already open — plan your trip in advance! - the message says.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that the railway workers continue to work on the possibility of assigning additional trains to critically deficient directions, taking into account the available rolling stock.

Addition

Ukrzaliznytsia invited children aged 5 to 14 to free tours on June 1 in Kyiv (Darnytsia depot) and Lviv (locomotive repair plant). Registration is required.