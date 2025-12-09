Ukrenergo will again apply hourly power outage schedules across Ukraine on December 10

Due to the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities, Ukrenergo announced the application of hourly power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine on Tuesday, December 10, writes UNN.

Details

According to the company's announcement, hourly power outage schedules will be applied throughout the country tomorrow for household consumers, as well as power limitation schedules for industrial enterprises. Ukrenergo emphasized that these measures are forced due to the power deficit in the energy system.

Consumers are also asked to use electricity as sparingly as possible when the power comes on according to the schedule.

Recall

On the UNN website, you can view the power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine.