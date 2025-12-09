Ukrenergo will again apply hourly power outage schedules across Ukraine on December 10

ukenru
03:34 PM • 8678 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 11647 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
10:59 AM • 14698 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 22470 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 43365 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 27869 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 30445 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 40510 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 34225 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 35574 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhotoDecember 9, 08:11 AM • 21572 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 20632 views
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to MinskDecember 9, 09:24 AM • 17819 views
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is knownDecember 9, 09:55 AM • 19685 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 17510 views
Publications
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish03:34 PM • 8686 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 17685 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 43365 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 16483 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 60099 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
António Costa
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
France
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidays04:25 PM • 366 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 20816 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 26262 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 62909 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 68491 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Mushrooms
Brent Crude
The Diplomat

Ukrenergo will again apply hourly power outage schedules across Ukraine on December 10

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Ukrenergo announced the application of hourly power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine on December 10. This is due to a power deficit in the energy system after Russian attacks.

Ukrenergo will again apply hourly power outage schedules across Ukraine on December 10

Due to the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities, Ukrenergo announced the application of hourly power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine on Tuesday, December 10, writes UNN.

Details

According to the company's announcement, hourly power outage schedules will be applied throughout the country tomorrow for household consumers, as well as power limitation schedules for industrial enterprises. Ukrenergo emphasized that these measures are forced due to the power deficit in the energy system.

Consumers are also asked to use electricity as sparingly as possible when the power comes on according to the schedule.

Recall

On the UNN website, you can view the power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine.

Stepan Haftko

Society
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine