"Ukrainians will not live longer because of this": Bohomolets on the list of medications that have become cheaper since March 1
Kyiv • UNN
Dermatologist Olha Bohomolets called the reduction in drug prices an electoral move. According to her, the cheaper medications will not affect the main causes of mortality among Ukrainians.
The lists of medications published by the Ministry of Health, for which prices have decreased since March 1, will not affect the main causes of mortality among Ukrainians. This is more akin to a classic pre-election move. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by Olga Bohomolets, a member of the Verkhovna Rada of the VIII convocation and a dermatologist.
For me, these latest statements speak only of one thing. First - elections are approaching, because before elections it is customary for the Ministry of Health to regulate drug prices, to give people something for free or at a discount. Second, does this have anything to do with people's health and can it affect mortality in Ukraine? I answer - no
Bohomolets reminded that the main causes of mortality among Ukrainians are heart attacks, strokes, and oncology, while the Ministry of Health's lists included cough medications, allergy treatments, and symptomatic remedies.
Today, a key point for the Ministry of Health should be the responsibility for increasing the life expectancy of Ukrainians. And none of these regulations will affect this in any way. Because neither the list of medications nor targeted actions will contribute to reducing mortality from heart attacks, strokes, and cancer, and I believe that this is the primary task of the Ministry of Health
Reminder
On February 12, a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) took place, during which a decision was made to reduce the price of 100 medical drugs by 30%. Other medications are expected to decrease in price by 20%. On February 13, the President enacted this NSDC decision.
The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has published two lists of medications whose prices have been reduced since March 1. However, doctors and patients criticized it because, among other things, it included drugs with unproven effectiveness: Corvalol, Validol, Urolesan, hepatoprotectors, Furacilin, Reosorbilact, Aloxol, Mukaltin, Sonmil, Ascorbic acid (in various forms), Novirin, Furagin.