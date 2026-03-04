$43.450.22
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 3424 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 13970 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 14023 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 20749 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 48403 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 76600 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 64195 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 67165 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 61596 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 34841 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 1230 views
Ukrainians transferred UAH 1.3 trillion through payment systems in 2025 - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

In 2025, the volume of domestic transfers through payment systems amounted to UAH 1.3 trillion. $2.5 billion was received in Ukraine, mainly from the USA, Germany, and Israel.

Ukrainians transferred UAH 1.3 trillion through payment systems in 2025 - NBU

in Ukraine in 2025. The activity was carried out by 19 payment systems for "money transfers", of which 12 were created by residents and 7 by non-residents (three systems from the USA, two from Great Britain, and one each from Georgia and Canada). This was reported by the National Bank, writes UNN.

Transfers within Ukraine

Last year, the volume of domestic transfers made through "money transfer" payment systems amounted to UAH 1.3 trillion. This is approximately the same as in 2024. The average amount of one transfer within Ukraine in 2025 was UAH 1206, which also almost corresponds to the indicators of 2024 (in 2024 - UAH 1231).

The leader in terms of transfers within Ukraine was the "PrivatMoney" payment system (59.3% of all domestic transfers).

Transfers to Ukraine

In 2025, $2.5 billion in equivalent was transferred to Ukraine using "money transfer" payment systems (created by both residents and non-residents). The same amount was received in Ukraine in 2024. The average amount of one such cross-border transfer to Ukraine last year was $274 (in 2024 - $267).

Through "money transfer" payment systems, the largest volumes of funds to Ukraine last year came from the USA (22.4%), Germany (12.4%), Israel (11.1%), Great Britain (10.7%), and Italy (10.5%).

The leaders in terms of transfers to Ukraine were:

  • Western Union (payment organization - US resident) - 39.7% of all transfers;
    • RIA (payment organization - US resident) - 21.4% of all transfers;
      • MoneyGram (payment organization - US resident) - 17.8% of all transfers.

        Traditionally, in previous years, approximately a quarter of the total volume of private money transfers to Ukraine came through "money transfer" payment systems. In 2025, this trend intensified - almost a third of private transfers (almost 31%) came through "money transfer" payment systems. In total, in 2025, according to preliminary data, more than $8 billion in equivalent was transferred to Ukraine from all over the world.

        The National Bank reminded that cashless payments using payment cards in Ukraine reached 95.5% in 2025.

        Olga Rozgon

        EconomyFinance
        Bank card
        PrivatBank
        Israel
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Canada
        Great Britain
        Italy
        Germany
        United States
        Georgia