Ukrainians transferred UAH 1.3 trillion through payment systems in 2025 - NBU

in Ukraine in 2025. The activity was carried out by 19 payment systems for "money transfers", of which 12 were created by residents and 7 by non-residents (three systems from the USA, two from Great Britain, and one each from Georgia and Canada). This was reported by the National Bank, writes UNN.



Transfers within Ukraine

Last year, the volume of domestic transfers made through "money transfer" payment systems amounted to UAH 1.3 trillion. This is approximately the same as in 2024. The average amount of one transfer within Ukraine in 2025 was UAH 1206, which also almost corresponds to the indicators of 2024 (in 2024 - UAH 1231).

The leader in terms of transfers within Ukraine was the "PrivatMoney" payment system (59.3% of all domestic transfers).



Transfers to Ukraine

In 2025, $2.5 billion in equivalent was transferred to Ukraine using "money transfer" payment systems (created by both residents and non-residents). The same amount was received in Ukraine in 2024. The average amount of one such cross-border transfer to Ukraine last year was $274 (in 2024 - $267).

Through "money transfer" payment systems, the largest volumes of funds to Ukraine last year came from the USA (22.4%), Germany (12.4%), Israel (11.1%), Great Britain (10.7%), and Italy (10.5%).

The leaders in terms of transfers to Ukraine were:

Western Union (payment organization - US resident) - 39.7% of all transfers;

RIA (payment organization - US resident) - 21.4% of all transfers;

MoneyGram (payment organization - US resident) - 17.8% of all transfers.

Traditionally, in previous years, approximately a quarter of the total volume of private money transfers to Ukraine came through "money transfer" payment systems. In 2025, this trend intensified - almost a third of private transfers (almost 31%) came through "money transfer" payment systems. In total, in 2025, according to preliminary data, more than $8 billion in equivalent was transferred to Ukraine from all over the world.

The National Bank reminded that cashless payments using payment cards in Ukraine reached 95.5% in 2025.

