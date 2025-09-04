Ukrainians took out 4.39 million microcredits in six months - study

In Ukraine, 4.39 million microcredits were issued in the first half of 2025. In the second quarter of 2025, Ukrainians issued 2.18 million microcredits, UNN reports with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

Over the quarter, the number of microloans did not change, but the average loan amount increased by 9% - to 6,029 hryvnias. However, the loan amount remained almost the same compared to last year.

In half a year, Ukrainians took out microcredits for 26.44 billion hryvnias. This is 8% more than in the same period last year. Currently, the total debt reaches 24.29 billion hryvnias.

But even despite the growing demand, the number of companies providing microloans in Ukraine is decreasing. Thus, at the beginning of July 2025, 303 financial institutions with the appropriate license operated in Ukraine, which is a quarter less than last year.

In total, since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the number of such companies has more than halved, according to Opendatabot.

Banking paradox: record UAH 100 billion profit in six months, but every fifth bank is at a loss