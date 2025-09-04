$41.370.01
Exclusive
08:13 AM
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
08:05 AM
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
05:20 AM
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
Ukrainians took out 4.39 million microcredits in six months - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

In the first half of 2025, 4.39 million microcredits totaling 26.44 billion hryvnias were issued in Ukraine. The average loan amount increased to 6029 hryvnias, but the number of companies providing microloans is decreasing.

Ukrainians took out 4.39 million microcredits in six months - study

In Ukraine, 4.39 million microcredits were issued in the first half of 2025. In the second quarter of 2025, Ukrainians issued 2.18 million microcredits, UNN reports with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

Over the quarter, the number of microloans did not change, but the average loan amount increased by 9% - to 6,029 hryvnias. However, the loan amount remained almost the same compared to last year.

In half a year, Ukrainians took out microcredits for 26.44 billion hryvnias. This is 8% more than in the same period last year. Currently, the total debt reaches 24.29 billion hryvnias.

But even despite the growing demand, the number of companies providing microloans in Ukraine is decreasing. Thus, at the beginning of July 2025, 303 financial institutions with the appropriate license operated in Ukraine, which is a quarter less than last year.

In total, since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the number of such companies has more than halved, according to Opendatabot.

Yevhen Ustimenko

