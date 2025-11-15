$42.060.00
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 19892 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 22036 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 38341 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
November 14, 04:09 PM • 55577 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 39645 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 34791 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 28226 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 18767 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 61162 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Ukrainians submitted a million applications for winter support through "Diia" - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 740 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that one million Ukrainians have submitted applications for winter support through Diia, with 106,000 of them for children. Funds for the program will be provided in full.

Ukrainians submitted a million applications for winter support through "Diia" - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the number of applications from Ukrainians for receiving a thousand hryvnias under the Winter Support program has already reached one million. He reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

There is already the first million applications from Ukrainians in "Diia" for winter support. Among them, 106 thousand applications are for children. Funds for the program will be provided in full. It is important to support our people

- wrote the president.

Zelenskyy also thanked the team of the state application "Diia" and other state digital services for their work.

Recall

On November 15, the state program Winter Support started, under which all citizens who are on the territory of the country will be able to receive UAH 1,000.

Olga Rozgon

