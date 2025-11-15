Ukrainians submitted a million applications for winter support through "Diia" - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the number of applications from Ukrainians for receiving a thousand hryvnias under the Winter Support program has already reached one million. He reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

There is already the first million applications from Ukrainians in "Diia" for winter support. Among them, 106 thousand applications are for children. Funds for the program will be provided in full. It is important to support our people - wrote the president.

Zelenskyy also thanked the team of the state application "Diia" and other state digital services for their work.

Recall

On November 15, the state program Winter Support started, under which all citizens who are on the territory of the country will be able to receive UAH 1,000.

Massive failure in "Diia": the service could not cope with a large number of users, probably due to the registration of "Winter Support"