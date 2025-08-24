Heroes return home: Lubinets showed how movingly the released captives were met
The released defenders of Ukraine were greeted along the roads with flags and sincere smiles. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets shared a video where Ukrainians meet the liberated heroes.
Details
Our heroes are returning home after difficult trials. Along the roads, Ukrainians meet them with flags and sincere smiles. These moments remind us that together we are strong, and our support is capable of lifting even those who have gone through the most difficult trials.
The Ombudsman shared a video showing how liberated heroes are greeted along the Ukrainian roads on their way home.
Recall
On August 24, on Independence Day, a new combined exchange took place, during which Ukraine returned military and civilian citizens home. Among those released are journalists, a volunteer medic, and the former mayor of Kherson, who had been in Russian captivity for years.
Ukraine conducted a prisoner exchange, returning home servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and civilians. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022.