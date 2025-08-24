Heroes return home: Lubinets showed how movingly the released captives were met

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
01:49 PM • 7918 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 16810 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 27220 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 25789 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 33855 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 69589 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 60121 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 32769 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 55923 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 35196 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.8m/s
78%
747mm
Popular news
Lukashenka "congratulated" Ukraine on Independence Day: cynically wished to "find an answer to challenges"PhotoAugust 24, 09:09 AM • 14761 views
Carney on the war against Ukraine: we are experiencing a decisive moment, international support must be strengthenedAugust 24, 09:46 AM • 11635 views
Russian climber spent 11 days on Peak Pobeda in Kyrgyzstan and diedAugust 24, 09:59 AM • 16565 views
Canada will allocate over $1 billion for drone and ammunition supplies to Ukraine - PM CarneyAugust 24, 10:14 AM • 12377 views
Emergency in Yerevan: Russian fighter jet crashed into city infrastructure01:30 PM • 13917 views
Publications
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 33856 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 69589 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 41684 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 55141 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 42425 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 42293 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 28038 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 29043 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 31647 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 37939 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Instagram
Twitter
Construction

Heroes return home: Lubinets showed how movingly the released captives were met

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1312 views

The released defenders of Ukraine were greeted along the roads with flags and sincere smiles. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets shared a video where Ukrainians meet the liberated heroes.

Heroes return home: Lubinets showed how movingly the released captives were met

Released defenders of Ukraine were greeted along the roads - with flags and sincere smiles. UNN reports with reference to the page of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

Our heroes are returning home after difficult trials. Along the roads, Ukrainians meet them with flags and sincere smiles. These moments remind us that together we are strong, and our support is capable of lifting even those who have gone through the most difficult trials.

- Dmytro Lubinets reported on his page.

The Ombudsman shared a video showing how liberated heroes are greeted along the Ukrainian roads on their way home.

Recall

On August 24, on Independence Day, a new combined exchange took place, during which Ukraine returned military and civilian citizens home. Among those released are journalists, a volunteer medic, and the former mayor of Kherson, who had been in Russian captivity for years.

Ukraine conducted a prisoner exchange, returning home servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and civilians. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Society
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kherson