Ukrainians have a negative attitude towards the leaders of the USA, China, and Russia: sociologists named the "leader"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

A Gallup International poll shows that Ukrainians generally have a negative assessment of the leaders of the USA, China, and Russia. The attitude towards Trump is moderately negative, towards Xi Jinping it is predominantly negative, and towards Putin it is extremely negative.

Ukrainians have a negative attitude towards the leaders of the USA, China, and Russia: sociologists named the "leader"

Ukrainians mostly have a negative attitude towards the leaders of the USA, China, and the Russian Federation. This is evidenced by the results of the End of Year Survey by the international sociological association Gallup International, conducted in Ukraine by the sociological group "Rating", reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Ukrainians have only a moderately negative attitude towards the US president.

Donald Trump

Most often (47%), respondents have a rather negative attitude towards the US president, and another 25% have a very negative attitude. Overall positive attitude is 22%. Young men aged 18-35 (35%) have a relatively better attitude towards Trump.

Xi Jinping

In Ukraine, a negative attitude towards Chinese President Xi Jinping prevails. 80% of Ukrainians have a negative attitude towards the Chinese leader (40% - very negative, 40% - rather negative). One in ten respondents has a positive attitude, and another one in ten is hesitant.

Volodymyr Putin

The Ukrainian society has an extremely negative attitude towards the head of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. In general, 99% of respondents in Ukraine have a negative attitude towards the head of Russia.

Globally, he is also perceived mostly negatively - this is the opinion of about two-thirds of respondents in 58 countries on average. Putin is rated most negatively in the countries of Northern Europe, Estonia, the Republic of Korea (South Korea), the Netherlands, Poland, Japan, Spain.

- the report says.

It is indicated that respondents in Serbia, India, Azerbaijan, South Africa, Thailand, Armenia, Kenya, Mexico, Malaysia, and Ecuador have a more positive attitude towards Putin.

Recall

The average approval rating for Donald Trump's performance in January 2026 is 40%, and according to Gallup and Reuters/Ipsos - 36%. Most Americans are dissatisfied with his economic and immigration policies.

Donald Trump's working-class approval rating plummets to historic low – Media26.12.25, 21:51 • 5025 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPolitics
Vladimir Putin
Xi Jinping
China
United States
Ukraine