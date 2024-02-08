Ukrainian hackers "hacked" the Russian program for controlling drones - GUR

Cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have conducted another successful operation against the russian occupiers and hacked the russian drone control program. This is reported by the press service of the Ukrainian intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

The agency said that as of February 8, 2024, the enemy complained of a massive failure of the drone control program.

The DIU explains that the russians install these programs to reflash DJI drones to meet the needs of combat operations. In particular, the software allows enemy operators to:

customize control panels and create new ones;

● capture video and transmit the image to the command center;



● control the drone from a computer (not via the remote control).



In addition, through web servers, the russian drone reflashing project ensures the functioning of the "friend or foe" system

According to preliminary data, as a result of a cyberattack by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the servers stopped working, so all software is recognized as "foreign" and denies access to the racists. Without access to the servers, and thus to the system, it is probably impossible to control drones from remote controls - the DIU summarized.

The intelligence added that the occupiers are currently trying to solve the problem in every possible way, including by switching to manual control mode

Recall

Ukrainian cyber specialists destroyed the IT infrastructure of the russian company IPL Consulting, which provided information systems to russian military-industrial enterprises.

This caused significant damage and disruption to dozens of key russian defense companies.