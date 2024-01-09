Hackers of the Blackjack group, who are probably related to the SBU, hacked into the Moscow Internet provider M9com and demolished its servers. This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources.

We are talking about 20 TB of deleted data: the company's official website, branch websites, mail server, cyber security services, etc. As a result, some Moscow residents were left without internet and TV - the source said.

According to the sources, the cyberwarriors also downloaded more than 10 GB of data from the company's mail server and client databases, which were posted for everyone to study (open via TOR)

"The hackers said that M9kom is one of the warm-up attacks before the real bada-boom, which will be a serious revenge for Kyivstar," the source added.

Addendum

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian hackers, who may be related to the SBU, destroyed the IT infrastructure of Rosvodokanal.