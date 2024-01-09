Revenge for Kyivstar continues: hackers hack Moscow Internet provider - source

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101088 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112042 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142111 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139031 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177064 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171964 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284006 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178248 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167252 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148856 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 47604 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 36893 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 69783 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 39171 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 58794 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 101104 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284015 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251394 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236491 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261719 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 58794 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142124 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107188 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107160 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123248 views
Revenge for Kyivstar continues: hackers hack Moscow Internet provider - source

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30674 views

Blackjack hackers, allegedly linked to the SBU, destroyed 20 TB of data from Moscow-based M9com, causing service interruptions; they also leaked 10 GB of data.

Hackers of the Blackjack group, who are probably related to the SBU, hacked into the Moscow Internet provider M9com and demolished its servers. This was reported to UNN journalist by his own sources.

We are talking about 20 TB of deleted data: the company's official website, branch websites, mail server, cyber security services, etc. As a result, some Moscow residents were left without internet and TV 

- the source said.

According to the sources, the cyberwarriors also downloaded more than 10 GB of data from the company's mail server and client databases, which were posted for everyone to study (open via TOR)

"The hackers said that M9kom is one of the warm-up attacks before the real bada-boom, which will be a serious revenge for Kyivstar," the source added.

Addendum

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian hackers, who may be related to the SBU, destroyed the IT infrastructure of Rosvodokanal. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

