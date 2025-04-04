Indian Premier League

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 1560 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10025 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53173 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 193725 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112235 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 372998 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298911 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212076 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243297 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254659 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 120333 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117022 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46654 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60526 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113941 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 114433 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 193745 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 373014 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245891 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298923 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9332 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33576 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60780 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46905 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117259 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Indian Premier League

Cyber Resistance team receives documentation of Russian missiles

Ukrainian cyber activists received documentation on Russian missiles, including a full analysis of the X-32 missile and its modifications, which allowed them to thwart Russian plans to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure and save Ukrainian lives.

War • March 8, 01:52 PM • 22520 views

Ukrainian hackers "put down" the website of the russian ministry of defense - GUR

Ukrainian hackers attacked the website of the russian ministry of defense, its IP telephony and document management servers, disrupting its operation.

War • March 5, 03:22 PM • 25774 views

Ukrainian hackers attack the largest russian Internet portal Mail.ru

Ukrainian hackers have attacked russia's largest Internet portal Mail. ru, breaking access to the e-mail accounts of some domestic and all foreign users.

War • February 29, 01:56 PM • 23492 views

Ukrainian hackers obtained data that allowed the Special Forces to destroy Russian surveillance equipment - National Resistance Center

Ukrainian hackers obtained the coordinates of Russian surveillance equipment from the general's e-mail, which helped Ukrainian forces destroy Murom-M.

War • February 23, 11:37 AM • 22962 views

Ukrainian hackers "hacked" the Russian program for controlling drones - GUR

Ukrainian cyber experts have hacked a russian drone control program, depriving the enemy of the ability to configure, monitor, and update drones.

War • February 8, 11:39 AM • 23364 views