Indian Premier League

Ukrainian cyber activists received documentation on Russian missiles, including a full analysis of the X-32 missile and its
modifications, which allowed them to thwart Russian plans to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure and save Ukrainian lives.
Ukrainian hackers attacked the website of the russian ministry of defense, its IP telephony and document management servers,
disrupting its operation.
Ukrainian hackers have attacked russia's largest Internet portal Mail. ru, breaking access to the e-mail accounts of some domestic
and all foreign users.
Ukrainian hackers obtained the coordinates of Russian surveillance equipment from the general's e-mail, which helped Ukrainian
forces destroy Murom-M.
Ukrainian cyber experts have hacked a russian drone control program, depriving the enemy of the ability to configure, monitor, and
update drones.