In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10555 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 28146 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 29115 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 180972 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 168152 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169169 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216704 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248243 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154033 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371401 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 158394 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 147056 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 48773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 66455 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 27434 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 28170 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 180998 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 149061 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 168183 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 160305 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 2554 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16279 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17187 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21012 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28830 views
Cyber Resistance team receives documentation of Russian missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22520 views

Ukrainian cyber activists received documentation on Russian missiles, including a full analysis of the X-32 missile and its modifications, which allowed them to thwart Russian plans to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure and save Ukrainian lives.

Cyber Resistance team receives documentation of Russian missiles

The Cyber Resistance activists received documentation of Russian missiles, including a complete breakdown of the Russian X-32 missile and a description of its modifications.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNNreported.

Details

Thanks to the activists of Cyber Resistance, the Defense Forces received documentation of Russian missiles. In particular, cyber specialists have documentation of the "Special Technical Center" and the "Dubno Machine-Building Plant", where "ordinary Russians" produce weapons to kill Ukrainians

- the statement said.

It is noted that the operation lasted for more than a year, and now the relevant authorities have data to block the proxy firms and extend sanctions, as Russia is not able to produce modern missiles on its own due to technological backwardness.

In general, the Russian military-industrial complex is currently looking for new supply routes, and the state order for the missile program has been delayed by 4-6 months for the first time since 2022. The result of the cyber-activists' operation was the thwarting of plans to destroy energy infrastructure and the saving of Ukrainian lives

- are added to the central nervous system.

The published files contain a complete analysis of the Russian X-32 missile and a description of its modifications.

Recall

Ukrainian cyber specialists have dealt another powerful blow to Russia and destroyed the IT infrastructure of IPL Consulting. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

