The Cyber Resistance activists received documentation of Russian missiles, including a complete breakdown of the Russian X-32 missile and a description of its modifications.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNNreported.

Details

Thanks to the activists of Cyber Resistance, the Defense Forces received documentation of Russian missiles. In particular, cyber specialists have documentation of the "Special Technical Center" and the "Dubno Machine-Building Plant", where "ordinary Russians" produce weapons to kill Ukrainians - the statement said.

It is noted that the operation lasted for more than a year, and now the relevant authorities have data to block the proxy firms and extend sanctions, as Russia is not able to produce modern missiles on its own due to technological backwardness.

In general, the Russian military-industrial complex is currently looking for new supply routes, and the state order for the missile program has been delayed by 4-6 months for the first time since 2022. The result of the cyber-activists' operation was the thwarting of plans to destroy energy infrastructure and the saving of Ukrainian lives - are added to the central nervous system.

The published files contain a complete analysis of the Russian X-32 missile and a description of its modifications.

Recall

